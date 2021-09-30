CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why should you consider living in Marbella apartments?

TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the longest time, Marbella has ranked among the top apartments to live in Europe. It is full of vibrance and a charm that you are less likely to find anywhere else around the world. But what is most intriguing is how everyone wants to live here. What else is so special about this place that everybody wants an apartment for sale in Marbella? Well, if you’ve been trying to answer the same question, here’s your ultimate guide.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Why You Should Book a Trip Right Now

Complaints of it being too expensive or not having the time used to be the go-to reasons as to why people weren’t traveling. Now a whole new boatload of excuses fills the air when it comes to this topic. While so many people are spewing out all the reasons why...
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

Reasons Why You Should Visit Syros, Greece

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to gorgeous Greek islands, but here’s why we think Syros should be the next stop on your island-hopping hit list. Small, pretty and easy to reach from Athens, Syros, the capital of the Cyclades, is a hidden gem in the Aegean Sea. Safe, affordable and less well known than many of the bigger, billboard-fronting Greek islands, it’s perfect for a low-key family holiday or a solo trip. From its rich history to its dazzling beaches and fantastic food scene, it has all the essential ingredients for an unforgettable experience.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Palmaïa – The House of AïA appoints Markus Laahanen as General Manager

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO – Palmaïa – The House of AïA, a holistic wellness retreat in Rivera Maya, Mexico, known for its transformative Progressive Wellness concept, is excited to share the appointment of Markus Laahanen as General Manager. A decades-long veteran of the hospitality industry with experience in the management of hotels, resorts and restaurants in Europe, North America, and South Asia, Laahanen oversees the operation of all departments at the forward-thinking enclave set along white-sand beaches of the Caribbean, including rooms, food & beverage, transformational wellness, engineering, finance, administration, human resources, and more.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

New Presidential Suite at The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux

Located on the ramparts of the Unesco-protected ‘Silent City’, the former Maltese capital of Mdina, The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux is a former 17th-century palace surrounded by stunning baroque architecture, transformed into a luxury boutique hotel with 17 rooms and suites. Following a thorough two-year refurbishment project, led by...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marbella#Nightclub
TravelDailyNews.com

Pivotal months ahead for London’s revival as tourism top dog

Research by hotel booking platform, hoo, has revealed that while coastal staycations have been in high demand during the summer months, the capital is poised to bounce back as the go-to destination of choice for many domestic tourists as the nights draw in and the temperature drops. hoo’s research found...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Wellness real estate market nearly doubles from 2017-2020 – jumping from $148 to $275bn

MΙΑΜΙ, FL – The nonprofit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a leading research organization for the wellness industry, unveiled new data for the wellness real estate market revealing extraordinary recent growth. From 2017-2020, the global market grew 22% on average annually, expanding from $148 billion in 2017 to $225 billion in 2019 to $275 billion in 2020. Wellness residential projects skyrocketed in those three short years, from 740 in 2017 to over 2,300 today.
MARKETS
TravelDailyNews.com

airBaltic launches flights between Dubai and Riga

Tatiana is the news co-ordinator for TravelDailyNews Media Network (traveldailynews.gr, traveldailynews.com and traveldailynews.asia). Her role includes to monitor the hundrends of news sources of TravelDailyNews Media Network and skim the most important according to our strategy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication & Mass Media from Panteion University of Political & Social Studies of Athens and she has been editor and editor-in-chief in various economic magazines and newspapers.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TravelDailyNews.com

Smartwings to launch flights to London’s largest airport

PRAGUE - Air carrier smartwings is adding a new destination to its autumn offering. As of September 30, the company will be offering scheduled flights from the Czech capital Prague to Heathrow, the UK’s biggest airport. Smartwings will initially offer four London-bound services a week and subsequently daily flights under the winter flight schedule. As of October 20, Smartwings will also resume direct flights from Prague to Dubai, UAE, with a daily service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Vaccines and reopen borders driving tourism’s recovery

MADRID - International tourism enjoyed signs of rebound in June and July 2021 as some destinations eased travel restrictions and the global vaccination rollout advanced in many parts of the world. According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders...
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Celebrity Cruises is putting it all on the table

MIAMI - With a Michelin-starred chef, one of the world's most famous interior designers and globally-inspired cuisine and cocktails, the culinary experience on board Celebrity Cruises latest ship Celebrity Beyond is set to be 'without comparison', Celebrity Cruises Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the company's President and CEO. Unveiling the dining experience guests...
SPAIN
TravelDailyNews.com

Swan Hellenic confirms Antarctica cultural expedition cruises

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - Cultural expedition cruise leader Swan Hellenic confirmed that its inaugural cruises exploring Antarctica will all be sailing as planned following the Argentinian Government’s recent announcement that the country will reopen from 20th October. As a result, Swan Hellenic will be able to operate from Ushuaia, the home port chosen for the maiden season Antarctic cruises of its purpose-designed new ice-class flagship SH Minerva.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

UNWTO and Netflix partner to rethink screen tourism

MADRID, SPAIN - UNWTO and Netflix have partnered on the publication of a report which looks at the role of film and series as drivers for tourism and cultural affinity. The Global Report on Cultural Affinity and Screen Tourism explores the growing affection one has towards a particular country or culture displayed on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
TravelDailyNews.com

Best ways to pay for a family vacation

As expensive as vacations are, they play an essential role in family bonding and improving mental health. Don't let the cost deter you from taking a vacation with your family. Are you in need of a vacation but scratching your head about how you will pay for it? Between food, gas, lodging, and airline tickets, a family trip can cost a fortune.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TravelDailyNews.com

ATPI Halo launches to make navigating the future of travel easier

LONDON - Global travel management and events specialist, the ATPI Group, is adding a new ATPI Halo division to its expanding portfolio. ATPI Halo reflects the organisation’s ongoing investment into sustainability, technology innovation, and future work forces. In celebration of the launch of ATPI Halo, the business is working towards achieving carbon neutral status with a clear plan for 2021 and beyond.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Five Summertime fashion trends for wherever your travels take you

Now that the weather has finally warmed up, it is high time to consider firing up the grills and opening up those balconies and patios for evening gatherings and meals. Whether you are planning, hosting, or attending, face no cruel summer and own parties and travels by getting into this season’s fashion trends.
APPAREL
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt Centric brand debuts in UK with Cambridge opening

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt’s strength and continued growth in the region. Situated just outside the center of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic center, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travelers to explore the buzzing city.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Small Luxury Hotels of The World launches ‘Considerate Collection’: Actively Sustainable Luxury Hotels

LONDON, UK - Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) announces the launch of Considerate Collection, a community of actively sustainable luxury hotels going the extra eco mile, proving that luxury is compatible with longevity. The hospitality brand renowned for its diverse portfolio of boutique properties also announces new sustainable initiatives forming part of a renewed strategic vision to mark its 30+1year anniversary.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Budapest Airport welcomes flydubai

Celebrating the arrival of its latest new airline partner, Budapest Airport has marked flydubai’s inaugural connection to Dubai from Hungary’s capital city. The four-times weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East will operate year-round and significantly expand the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Dubai’s hub. Tatiana is the news...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy