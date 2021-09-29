Beware: Here Are the Most Wanted Criminals In Texas

Full disclosure: I live in a brand new home that was recently constructed, along with several others on my street that are unfinished. The area of Northwest Lubbock that I live in is essentially one ginormous subdivision that will soon be overrun with new construction, so I understand and expect that there is going to be inconvenience, noise and construction materials that wind up down the street from time to time. That's normal in any area of rapid growth, and not the issue at hand.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO