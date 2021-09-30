How Did Ultron Get All the Infinity Stones in Marvel's What If..? Episode 8

Ultron Returns to Conquer the Multiverse in What If…? Episode 8 Poster. With only two episodes left, Marvel’s What If…? is preparing for the seasons finale. The last installment followed what would have happened if Thor were an only child. Long story short, the Asgardian prince wouldn’t have become the Avengers member because of his being a party animal. Right before the end, he was about to ask his love interest, Jane Foster, out on a date. Too bad that he was interrupted by Ultron, who took over Vision’s body, collected all the Infinity Stones, and is now leading an army of drones.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO