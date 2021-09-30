CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Ultron Get All the Infinity Stones in Marvel's What If..? Episode 8

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The ultimate villain of the canon series has arrived and he is definitely a threat to the whole multiverse just by existing and having all the six Infinity Stones in his possession. However, considering that Ultron has lorded over a certain alternative reality, how did he get all six? It took the Avengers a lot to get those so how come an evil AI got all in What If..?

flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If….? – Episode 7 Review

Martin Carr reviews the seventh episode of Marvel’s What If…?. Aerial fist fights, global frat parties and an errant polar bear define this seventh foray into the animated world of What If…? Heading up a cast which includes Natalie Portman, Kat Dennings and Jeff Goldblum briefly, Marvel’s God of thunder makes quite the impression. A fact that comes through effortlessly, as Chris Hemsworth seems to be having tremendous fun in his recording booth.
Deseret News

Thor’s episode of ‘What If...?’ is a reminder of why we love Marvel

Warning: This review has spoilers for Marvel’s “What If...?” episode “What If... Thor Were an Only Child?”. The latest episode of Marvel’s “What If...?” was one of the best to date. The fun, eccentric episode brought some of the best aspects of the “Thor” series of films, and showed us a story that reminds us why we love the space-centric stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so much.
imdb.com

Here’s the Full Voice Cast for ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 7

A new episode of the Marvel Studios animated series “Marvel’s What If…?” has hit Disney+, and with it come questions as to who’s voicing which characters. The show marks Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series and finds Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher character narrating various scenarios in the multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that play out in ways that are different than we’ve seen before. The show’s first episode considered what would happen if Peggy Carter was injected with super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, offering an alternate take on the events of Marvel’s 2011 film “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
keengamer.com

Marvel’s What If…? Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Party Thor

A key element to every hero’s journey is the relationships they make along the way. It doesn’t matter if these people are good or bad, as they make a defining influence on our protagonist. Take Thor and his connection to his brother Loki as it made him into the hero he is today. This episode of Marvel’s What If…? explores what if Thor was an only brother. The dramatic path he would have taken goes down a wacky, fun detour that makes for a delightful outing.
epicstream.com

Who is Thor Most Afraid Of in Marvel's What If..? Episode 7

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? has definitely shown us a different perspective of the MCU that the canon series gave us interesting sides of each character we all know and love. Episode 7 is one of such. We all know Thor is an overconfident god that for him to realize humility, Odin sent him to Earth and stripped the Mjolnir off of him. However, in this version of him, Odin never did that. So, who is Thor most afraid of?
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 7 Shock Ending Explained

Marvel’s What If…? aired its third-to-last episode this Wednesday. Titled “What If… Thor was an Only Child?”, it was a full-on comedy episode, with the so-called Party Prince of Asgard (Chris Hemsworth) hosting a wild party on Midgard. The carefree celebrations caused him to come into conflict with Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels) before he had to clear up the planet-wide mess to avoid his mother Frigga (Josette Eales) finding out.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Delayed Episode Of Marvel’s What If…? Will Be Pure Comedy

When Marvel’s What If…? was first announced for Disney Plus, the first season was scheduled to run for ten episodes. However, the effects of the pandemic and the desire to have the series launch on time this summer saw one installment pulled, and it’ll now form part of Season 2’s lineup instead.
Collider

Who Voices Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in 'Marvel's What If...?' Episode 7?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's What If...?, Season 1, Episode 7, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?"]. This week's episode of Marvel's What If...? featured a remarkable collection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's core cast returning to voice their on-screen roles, with even Jeff Goldblum taking time out of his busy schedule of jazz concerts and his Nat Geo show to play the Grandmaster. But while some huge names did step in, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, one key figure wasn't able to return — Brie Larson, who originated the role of Carol Danvers in the MCU's first female-led film, Captain Marvel.
SuperHeroHype

Ultron Returns to Conquer the Multiverse in What If…? Episode 8 Poster

Ultron Returns to Conquer the Multiverse in What If…? Episode 8 Poster. With only two episodes left, Marvel’s What If…? is preparing for the seasons finale. The last installment followed what would have happened if Thor were an only child. Long story short, the Asgardian prince wouldn’t have become the Avengers member because of his being a party animal. Right before the end, he was about to ask his love interest, Jane Foster, out on a date. Too bad that he was interrupted by Ultron, who took over Vision’s body, collected all the Infinity Stones, and is now leading an army of drones.
ComicBook

New Marvel What If? Poster Features Vision as Ultron

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released a new poster featuring Ultron in Vision's body powered by the Infinity Stones, teasing this week's penultimate episode of Marvel's What If…? This version of Ultron first appeared at the end of last week's episode of Marvel's Studios' first animated series, with even the Watcher appearing surprised by the villain's arrival and Marvel fans freaking out about it. It seems that the show's overarching story will finally come to the fore as its eighth episode focuses on what change to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline led to Ultron's ascendence, perhaps becoming the villain against whom the Guardians of the Multiverse must unite.
epicstream.com

Who Convinced Uatu to Intervene in Marvel's What If..? Episode 8

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Since the start of the canon series, Uatu has been there, narrating, watching the different alternate realities, showing that there is more to the multiverse than what we already know, only once did he interact with a character, but in Marvel’s What If..? Episode 8, Ultron having all the six Infinity Stones had to push him to his boundaries, who convinced him to start to intervene and break his oath?
Den of Geek

What If…? Episode 8 Review: A Very Ultron Apocalypse

This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? episode 8. Episode 8 of Marvel’s What If…?, entitled ‘What if… Ultron Won?’, housed some of the best animated sequences of the series so far. We’ve seen some great stuff from the show’s animation team to date, but they really had a chance to flaunt some incredible visuals in this one by keeping the central story fairly simple and the cast of characters small.
newsbrig.com

What if…? Episode 8 Recap: From Ultron-Vision vs the Watcher to Thanos’ Comical Death, 9 Twists That Happened in Marvel’s Latest Disney+ Animated Series (SPOILER ALERT)

Marvel’s What if…? had its eighth episode premiere and it went back to the grim nature of its previous episodes. The eight episode titled What if… Ultron won? features Natasha and Clint in a post-apocalyptic Earth fighting off Ultron’s forces. The episode was set after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and just gave us a sense of how powerful the character is. So powerful that it made The Watcher interfere even though he took an oath of not doing so. Marvel’s What if…? Episode 7 Ending Explained: Who Is the Villain That Shocked Thor and the Watcher at the End? (SPOILER ALERT).
