Element adds Zoho Expense to its portfolio of travel technology for TMCs and corporates

ALPHARETTA, GA. – Bakkt Marketplace, LLC, a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets, announced the launch of the previously announced collaboration with Choice Hotels International, Inc. to expand the utility of the company’s rewards program, Choice Privileges, through the Bakkt App. Choice Privileges members can now convert their reward points to cash and then use that cash to buy bitcoin, send to a friend for their share of dinner, or even use it online or in-store anywhere Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted.

5 DAYS AGO