Seeking Snow Plow Contractors

The City is seeking plowing contractors for the FY21-FY22 season. Application packets are available for pick up at DPW (1365 Middlesex Street) or by calling 978-674-1800 for more information. We are looking for all sizes of equipment including pickup trucks, bobcats, 6-wheelers, and 10 wheelers. Rates begin at $80/hr and up to $155/hr. New this year, the City is offering an incentive rate, which adds $5 to published rates, if all deadlines required through the application process are completed by November 5, 2021 and inspection of vehicle completed by November 12, 2021.