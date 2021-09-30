CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lowell, MA

Seeking Snow Plow Contractors

Lowell, Massachusetts
Lowell, Massachusetts
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlunW_0cCxPsyH00

The City is seeking plowing contractors for the FY21-FY22 season. Application packets are available for pick up at DPW (1365 Middlesex Street) or by calling 978-674-1800 for more information. We are looking for all sizes of equipment including pickup trucks, bobcats, 6-wheelers, and 10 wheelers. Rates begin at $80/hr and up to $155/hr. New this year, the City is offering an incentive rate, which adds $5 to published rates, if all deadlines required through the application process are completed by November 5, 2021 and inspection of vehicle completed by November 12, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
Lowell, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plow#Bobcats#6 Wheelers
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lowell, Massachusetts

Lowell, Massachusetts

34
Followers
52
Post
453
Views
ABOUT

Lowell is a city in the U.S. Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The city is, along with Cambridge, one of two traditional county seats for Middlesex County, although most county government entities were disbanded in 1999. The city is also part of a smaller Massachusetts statistical area called Greater Lowell, as well as New England's Merrimack Valley region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy