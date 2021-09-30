CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hospital Formerly Known as Daniel Freeman Marina, to be Rebuilt as Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

By Sarah Storkin
smobserved.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedars-Sinai Medical Group announced this week that it has selected the contractor to build its new Marina del Rey Hospital and construction of the "technologically-advanced community hospital" will begin in October. Advertisement"After years of community outreach efforts-gaining support from key community leaders, organizations and the city of Los Angeles-we're excited...

LaShanda Lair
5d ago

Daniel Freeman Hospital should have never been closed, who ever done this left our community to die. Centinela Hospital should be shut down they have been doing medical malpractice for a long time many have passed at this Hospital for minor reasons. Bri

