Jimi Hendrix Experience Paris 67 gets RSD Black Friday release
“Official Bootleg” label, Dagger Records, offers expanded vinyl edition. Dagger Records is proud to release Jimi Hendrix Experience: Paris 67 for Record Store Day Black Friday on November 26th. This 150-gram red-and-blue colored vinyl LP presents the original Jimi Hendrix Experience lineup with bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell in peak form at the famed Olympia Theater in Paris on October 9, 1967.themusicuniverse.com
