Sturgill Simpson says he “hemorrhage /ruptured” his vocal chords

Sturgill Simpson recently cancelled his NYC and Nashville shows, scheduled for this week and November, respectively, after saying he'd "lost [his] voice completely." "Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal chords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months," he said at the time. He's now shared an update on his condition, and says, "Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all." Here's his full update: