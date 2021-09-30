CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sturgill Simpson says he “hemorrhage /ruptured” his vocal chords

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSturgill Simpson recently cancelled his NYC and Nashville shows, scheduled for this week and November, respectively, after saying he'd "lost [his] voice completely." "Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal chords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months," he said at the time. He's now shared an update on his condition, and says, "Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage /rupture my vocal chords after all." Here's his full update:

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Outlaw Music Festival & Farm Aid 2021 Performances

Sturgill Simpson canceled his remaining Outlaw Music Festival and Farm Aid 2021 appearances due to vocal issues. The singer-songwriter has not been able to perform for several days. Simpson was a late scratch from the Outlaw Music Festival stop in Charlotte, North Carolina last Sunday (September 19). The 2021 Album...
CHARLOTTE, NC
US105

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Charley Crockett Win Big at 2021 Americana Honors & Awards

Whether he's putting out a country album, or trying to piss off his record label by putting out anything but a country album, Sturgill Simpson is untouchable. As a musician and artist, he is a beast. Last night (September 23), the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards were held at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and the Navy sailor, turned railroad worker, turned Grammy winning artist pick up Album of the Year for Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. Well deserved.
CELEBRITIES
jambands

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Upcoming 2021 Shows

Sturgill Simpson has announced via social media that all his upcoming shows for the year have been canceled. Simpson was slated to hold a 5-night residency at Webster Hall in New York City from Sept. 28 to Oct 2. He also was scheduled to play for 3-nights at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on Nov. 18-20. All tickets have been refunded. “Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself,” wrote Simpson in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
SFGate

MerleFest 2021: Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson Keep Roots-Music Tradition Going

While Sierra Ferrell was performing on the Doc Watson Stage this past weekend at MerleFest, the singer-songwriter gazed out beyond the crowd and she was struck by a memory. “When I first came here six years ago, I was homeless and eating out of the trash. And there’s a lot of good food here,” Ferrell told the crowd. “And now I’m here on [the main] stage.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Sturgill Simpson Cancels the Rest of His Fall Tour After Pulling Out of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

If you’ve been keeping your Sturgill Simpson tickets for this fall in a safe place and periodically glancing at them affectionately, there’s some bad news. Simpson announced today that he would be canceling the remainder of his fall tour dates. That will include his multiple shows lines up for Webster Hall in New York City, as well as his shows in November at the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chords#Hemorrhage
Pitchfork

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

Sturgill Simpson has canceled the remaining dates on his 2021 tour due to a vocal cord injury. Simpson announced the news in an Instagram post earlier today (September 30). “Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage/rupture my vocal chords after all,” he wrote. “I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but its gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.” Find his full post below.
CELEBRITIES
newsmemory.com

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and John Prine receive show’s top honors

For the second time in three years, Brandi Carlile stepped on stage at the venerated Ryman Auditorium to be recognized as a top artist in Americana music. The singer-songwriter-author-producer- activist — and growing multihyphenate, to be sure — earned Artist of the Year, leading recognition Wednesday at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating a confluence of roots, country, blues, folk and soul music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

It’s Britney Night, bitch — here’s the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 3 lineup

It’s time to work, bitch. Because it’s Britney Night on “Dancing with the Stars.” Monday’s Week 3 show will be the first time “Dancing” has devoted a night to Britney Spears — also fittingly less than a week after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator — but it will also go down in the record books with the first dual remote performance in the show’s history. As previously announced, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform separately from their homes after they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 last week. They were initially assigned a cha-cha...
THEATER & DANCE
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy