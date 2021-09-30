CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Where To Watch Online & Everything We Know So Far

By 11:02 AM
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS announced not too long ago that Magnum P.I. Season 4 is happening soon. Fans rejoiced after learning about the news and are already asking for CBS to drop more hints regarding the imminent new installment. Magnum P.I. follows Magnum (Jay Hernandez), an ex-NAVY seal who found a new life...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Release Window, Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Among the many surprises of The Mandalorian season 2, arguably the most shocking was the reveal that Boba Fett, the Star Wars franchise's most iconic bounty hunter, was not, in fact, rotting at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit as the galaxy's biggest doofus. Portrayed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison—in that case, he was playing the character's father, Jango Fett—Boba burst back into the franchise as an unlikely ally to Pedro Pascal's main Mandalorian, beating the absolute crap out of a Stormtrooper battalion with a stick and reclaiming his Beskar armor in season 2's sixth episode, "The Tragedy," directed by Robert Rodriguez. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian offered up even more Boba-related surprises, as a mid-credits scene saw the bounty hunter violently claim Jabba the Hutt's throne on Tatooine before a smash-cut to a title: "The Book of Boba Fett."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
epicstream.com

Squid Game Season 2 Spoilers: Director Plans To Highlight Mastermind Player 001's Past Story

Squid Game has continued to dominate Netflix globally, and although the show has not been renewed yet, director Hwang Dong-hyuk already has plans for the upcoming season. Director Hwang spoke with Radio Times exclusively to address the speculations about Squid Game Season 2. The director teased that Player 001, Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), will play a massive role despite the character dying in the first season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Hernandez
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Ice Age Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. The Ice Age franchise is arguably one of the most well-beloved among fans of animated films. It isn’t just the movies anymore; characters like Sid, Manny, and Diego are parts of the childhood of those who grew up in the 2000s and not only. As is the case with Toy Story, Ice Age takes its time when it comes to new content. Yet, new content is what fans receive in the end, given that the latest Ice Age movie came 14 years after the first. So, will there be another Ice Age movie?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Youtube Tv#Live Tv#Cbs#Magnum P I Season 4#Hulu Live Tv#Fubotv#At T
epicstream.com

Blade: October 2022 Release Date Rumor Has Been Dismissed

Ever since it was announced during Marvel's Comic-Con presentation two years ago that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be playing Blade, fans have been excited to see him on the big screen. There haven't been many updates about the project until last month when it was reported that Mogul Mowgli director Bassam Tariq has been hired to helm the film.
RETAIL
epicstream.com

I'll Be Your Night Release Date, Spoilers, Cast: UKISS Jun, NU'EST JR, AB6IX Kim Donghyun, Yoon Ji Sung, And More Attend Script Reading For Upcoming Kdrama

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. The upcoming SBS Kdrama I’ll Be Your Night is continuously creating noise ever since it announced its main cast members and storyline. Recently, the series has launched its own social media account for the imaginary boy band LUNA, which was created for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 Release Date, Spoilers & Predictions: Will Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah's Characters Break Up? Hye Jin Likely To Dig The Past Of Du Sik's Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 13 is just around the corner, and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to watch it. Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) finally admitted their relationship to the people of Gongjin after they tried hiding it for days.
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Season 2 Recasts [Spoiler]

Drew Dunbar’s girlfriend will look a little different upon her return from Switzerland. Rosa Salazar, who previously recurred as Adriana during Season 1 of B Positive, is not returning for Season 2 of the CBS sitcom, TVLine has confirmed. As revealed in newly released photos from the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode, CBS Diversity Showcase alumnus Michelle Ortiz will take over the role of Drew’s significant other — but is their relationship long for this world? As previously reported, Season 2 of B Positive will undergo a creative revamp. In the wake of the kidney transplant that ended Season 1, the series will turn...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy