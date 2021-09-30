CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Coughlan Shockingly Claimed That Bridgerton Season 1 Had An Alternate Ending — Know More Details Here

Cover picture for the articleIt has not been that long since Bridgerton Season 1 was released on Netflix. Instantly, Bridgerton became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform. Based on the series of popular novels by Julia Quinn of the same name, the show’s unique take on the Regency era in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland has viewers craving for more.

‘Bridgerton’ Cast Extended Panel and Season 2 Photos

Netflix hosted its first-ever TUDUM global fan event on September 25, 2021, with the three-hour event promoting the streaming service’s impressive lineup of original series and films. Netflix used the fan event to showcase new videos and photos from their 2021-2022 lineup which includes the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton.
Squid Game Season 2 Details: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not you've gotten a chance to watch it yet, you have definitely heard of Netflix's Squid Game by now. The hit Korean drama series—about a group of cash-strapped players who agree to participate in games with extremely high stakes—has taken off faster than…well, almost anything the streaming service has dropped before.
Bridgerton Season 1 Ending Explained: What happens with Simon?

Bridgerton is an American streaming tv interval drama sequence created by Chris Van Duysen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It relies on the novels by Julia Quinn which is about within the aggressive world of tons of Regency-era London through the season, when budding actors are introduced at court docket. It is Rhimes’ first scripted Netflix sequence.
Here's Your First Look Into the Cast of 'Bridgerton' Season 2

The first season of Bridgerton was a hit in 2020, constantly labeled the classier version of the original Gossip Girl. It starred none other than the handsome Regé-Jean Page in the leading role as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. Article continues below advertisement. The Bridgerton Season 2...
Nicola Coughlan
Bridgerton Season 2: Trailer, Premiere Date, Casting, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Dear Readers, we know that it has been a while since we have checked in with the 'ton, but we promise that more Bridgerton is on the way. The hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's bestselling Bridgerton novels has been renewed through Season 4 -- and has two spin-offs on the way -- with Season 2 already in production. Bridgerton Season 1 introduced us to the eponymous family and told the love story of its eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who found her match after a fake dating scheme with the handsome Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett (Rege-Jean Page).
Bridgerton Season One Almost Had a Completely Different Ending

A fair warning—major Bridgerton spoilers ahead. At the end of the hit Netflix show's first season, many viewers were shocked by the identity of Lady Whistledown, the "ton's" illustrious, anonymous gossip writer. Apparently, the season's big reveal was not always the show's plan. Bridgerton, unlike, say, Gossip Girl (the original)...
The Library Is Open in This Bridgerton Season-Two Clip

Oh-ho-ho those Bridgertons, they really do get up to such follies of the heart. Bridgerton won’t return for a second season until 2022, but the smash-hit Regency drama from Shonda Rhimes dropped a brand-new clip during Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday. The scene is a period-piece meet-cute in the Jane Austen sense, where all the politeness and banter can barely hide the growing spark between two characters. This season will shift its focus away from Regé-Jean Page’s Duke onto Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerkid, who in this scene tracks down Kate Sharma (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley) in the garden. Sharma swiftly reads him to filth for “proclaiming your many requirements for a wife loud enough for the entire party to hear,” because she takes issue “with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock.” Ooh, we see how it is. Season two is sponsored by #girlbossery. “Are the young ladies of London so easily won by a pleasing smile and nothing more?” she asks, before dissing the way he rides a horse. Ye olde library, ’tis open.
Bridgerton Season 2 Clip: How About Some More Period Romance?

Netflix packed a lot into its Tudum event over the weekend, and "Bridgerton" fans weren't left wanting. The streaming platform released a clip from the highly anticipated second season of the Shondaland show, where we see the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), get dressed down by the witty Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
‘Bridgerton’ Releases Season 2 First-Look Photos Of Kate, Edwina & Mary Sharma, Eloise At The Ball & More

Following Saturday’s release of a first clip from Season 2 of Bridgerton, featuring the couple at the center of it, Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Netflix this morning put out three first-look photos from the new season. All three are from the opening episode. One of them captures the same first garden encounter between Anthony and Kate from the clip. Another features the three Sharma women, Kate, her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and their mother Mary (Shelley Conn) as they arrive at the ball, joined by Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). The third is a scene at...
Um, Bridgerton Filmed An Alternate Finale With A Different Lady Whistledown Twist

Here’s a piece of gossip that’s much too juicy even for Lady Whistledown’s newsletter: Bridgerton secretly filmed an alternate ending to Season 1 that would have changed everything. While Daphne’s rollercoaster romance with Duke Simon may have been front and center, the most enticing mystery of the show was who was behind the salacious gossip column that took over the Ton. The final moments of Season 1 revealed Lady Whistledown’s surprising identity, but one of the show’s stars recently said that big revelation almost didn’t happen. That’s right — Bridgerton Season 1 had an alternate ending with a different Lady Whistledown, and it’s probably not who you would’ve expected.
Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton‘ is a romantic period drama set in the Regency era that follows the lives of three London families — the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the Bassets. Based on the novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the romantic drama has been created by Chris Van Dusen. With a vibe that can accurately be described as ‘Gossip Girl’ from the early 19th Century, ‘Bridgerton’ was an immediate hit upon its release on December 25, 2020.
