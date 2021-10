None of us reading or writing this has ever seen Napoleon Bonaparte, but even a silhouette of his coat and his bicornes make it easy to identify him. The bicorne hat was an extension of Napoleon’s persona, an integral part of his uniform. It was known, Napoleon’s favorite hat was a black felt bicorne – a two cornered hat, as opposed to a tricorne. Sotheby’s has sold one such similar bicorne hat that once belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte for $1.4 million. Not only is it verified to be the great Napoleon’s possession, but it is also known precisely when the sovereign wore it.

