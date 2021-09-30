CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

The CCP’s Culture of Fear

By Perry Link
nybooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry Link is the Chancellorial Chair for Teaching Across Disciplines at the University of California at Riverside. His recent books include An Anatomy of Chinese: Rhythm, Metaphor, Politics and a translation of the memoirs of the Chinese astrophysicist Fang Lizhi, The Most Wanted Man in China: My Journey from Scientist to Enemy of the State. (October 2021)

www.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Is China’s ‘Cultural Revolution 2.0’ upon us?

Echoes of the Cultural Revolution are reverberating throughout China today, with the Chinese government harking back to the past and placing curbs on many aspects of ideology and culture. As pointed out in a recent story published by Japan-based newsmagazine Nikkei Asia, “the use of cultural avenues to tighten the...
CHINA
Arkansas Online

Chinese builder's move eases fear

BEIJING -- Fears that a Chinese real estate developer's possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shock waves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover. Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China's biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in...
ECONOMY
Uprise RI

Today’s Culture War: Playing With People’s Lives for Sport

There are many aspects of today’s culture war that make sense and in which both “sides” have a reasonable argument to make, even if we may not agree with it. Gun rights and free speech are a couple of these examples. However, over the past few years the culture war has devolved into what seems more like a sporting event than an honest debate on the issues. I will cover some of the most widely-known examples and challenge you to figure out what it really is you are fighting for.
SOCIETY
chemistryworld.com

What’s wrong with research culture?

A knotty mess of problems affects people doing academic research in the UK. Rachel Brazil tries to untie the tangle. UK research, including chemistry, punches above its weight. A 2017 report commissioned by government found the UK has 4.1% of the world’s researchers but produces 15% of the world’s most highly cited articles. This might then indicate a healthy and flourishing research community, but many say this output comes with too high a human cost. They point to a lack of diversity in academic appointments, a leaky pipeline that sees female researchers leaving the sector before they reach senior roles, and alarmingly high levels of bullying and harassment. In addition, early career researchers face years of temporary contracts and insecurity, with only 10% likely to gain permanent academic positions.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccp#Culture Of Fear#Chinese
Harvard Crimson

Unlearning Harvard’s Anti-Vulnerability Culture

David E. Lewis ’24 lives in Quincy House. His column “Unlearning Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. When I arrived on Harvard’s campus as a first-year last fall, I felt a strong culture shock as I transitioned from my almost all-white conservative suburb to Cambridge’s predominantly white liberal environment. I was...
QUINCY, MA
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Neanderthal Genes Reveal How Old Our Ancestors Were When They Had Children

A new study suggests that generation intervals have fluctuated during the past 40,000 years of human evolution in contrast to what has been commonly assumed. The results indicate that human life history can change appreciably in response to external and cultural factors. The authors from Aarhus University in Denmark and...
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Germany says it shares India's fears

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Germany has said that it shares India's fears that Afghanistan may be used for spreading international terror and it has told the Taliban that its land should not be used even by neighbouring country Pakistan. Speaking exclusively to ANI, German envoy to India Walter...
INDIA
AFP

Science journal calls on scientists to combat Facebook misinformation

Leading US journal Science on Thursday issued a rare editorial calling for scientists to fight back against the Covid misinformation that proliferates on Facebook. "Since the end of World War II, scientists have clung to the idea that if they stay objective and state the science, then the rest of the world will follow," he said, concluding that hostility to both climate and Covid research had proven this naive. ia/st
INTERNET
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy