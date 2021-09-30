CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SPARK: Controlling Women with Kathryn Kolbert and Julie F. Kay

barnard.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a virtual event that will take place via Crowdcast. You will receive the Crowdcast link in your registration confirmation email. In May, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed Senate Bill 8 into law. It is the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, prohibiting abortions as early as the sixth week of pregnancy before most people know they are pregnant. Today, it is laws like these, the ultra-conservative majority, and the Supreme Court has activists, medical providers, and everyday Americans worried that we are about to lose our most fundamental reproductive protections.

our.barnard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

SC nonprofit provides no-cost birth control to more than 300,000 women

Leaders from the New Morning Foundation say they've helped prevent nearly 22,000 abortions and more than 65,000 unintended pregnancies in South Carolina. In 2019, when New Morning announced the launch of Choose Well, a privately funded, statewide contraceptive access program, it shared a vision of reducing unintended pregnancies in the state by 25 percent by the year 2021.
ADVOCACY
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FiveThirtyEight

Why The Supreme Court Probably Doesn’t Care What Most Americans Think About Abortion Or Gun Rights

The Supreme Court is more conservative than it’s been in almost a century. ​​Its new term begins today, and by next June, when the term ends, Americans might finally understand what that means. Public opinion of the court is already at a record low after the court allowed a strict abortion law to go into effect in Texas in early September. Now, the justices are preparing to hear the court’s first major gun rights case since 2010 as well as a case on the future of abortion in the U.S. Both cases could result in decisions that are far more extreme than most Americans want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

Will Brett Kavanaugh's COVID-19 Diagnosis Affect The New Supreme Court Term On Monday?

On Friday, United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before a new term is set to begin. Under Supreme Court protocols, justices are tested regularly for COVID-19 and Kavanaugh tested negative as recently as Monday. On Thursday, he was administered a new test that tested positive, despite him and his family being fully vaccinated since January. His family was tested negative the same day, according to the press statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Crowdcast#Senate#The Supreme Court#Americans#Planned Parenthood
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Britney Spears, Carrie Buck and the awful history of controlling ‘unfit’ women

Britney Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator at a Los Angeles hearing Wednesday, ending his control of his daughter’s life and estate after more than 13 years. The decision follows the release of three new documentaries detailing what the pop star’s life has been like under the conservatorship, including claims that her bedroom was bugged and that she was forced to take prescription drugs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: Reproductive Rights Are At Stake In The Supreme Court, Saints Owner Wants Team To Remain In New Orleans

In an excerpt from this weekend’s All Things Considered, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg and host Michel Martin discuss what’s at stake this Supreme Court session, especially regarding women’s reproductive rights. In a discussion from Louisiana Considered aired September 21, WWNO/WRKF Public Health Reporter Rosemary Westwood and host Diane...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy