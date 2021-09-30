SPARK: Controlling Women with Kathryn Kolbert and Julie F. Kay
This is a virtual event that will take place via Crowdcast. You will receive the Crowdcast link in your registration confirmation email. In May, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed Senate Bill 8 into law. It is the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, prohibiting abortions as early as the sixth week of pregnancy before most people know they are pregnant. Today, it is laws like these, the ultra-conservative majority, and the Supreme Court has activists, medical providers, and everyday Americans worried that we are about to lose our most fundamental reproductive protections.our.barnard.edu
Comments / 0