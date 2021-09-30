Franklin Templeton to Acquire OSAM and Custom Index Platform Canvas
Global investment manager Franklin Templeton is the latest firm to get into the direct indexing business, announcing plans Thursday to acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM), a quant-based money management firm in Stamford, Conn. OSAM launched its custom indexing platform, Canvas, which now represents $1.8 billion in assets, in 2019. OSAM manages a total of $6.4 billion in assets, as of Aug. 31.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0