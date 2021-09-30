Franklin Templeton to Acquire OSAM and Custom Index Platform Canvas

Recordkeeping-as-a-service firm Vestwell is making two changes to its oversight, naming board member Lori Hardwick as chairman of the board and adding Mary Dent, former CEO of Green Dot Bank, to its board of directors. Hardwick has been on Vestwell’s board for four years and serves on the boards of Cetera Financial Group, Genstar Capital and Orion Advisor Services. (Genstar is the private equity owner of Cetera, Orion and Mercer Advisors.) She and Dent will be supporting efforts to scale Vestwell following a $70 million Series C funding round and CEO Aaron Schumm’s vision of a “clear line of sight to be a multi-billion-dollar business in the very near future.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO