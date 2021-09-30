CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Franklin Templeton to Acquire OSAM and Custom Index Platform Canvas

By Diana Britton
wealthmanagement.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal investment manager Franklin Templeton is the latest firm to get into the direct indexing business, announcing plans Thursday to acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM), a quant-based money management firm in Stamford, Conn. OSAM launched its custom indexing platform, Canvas, which now represents $1.8 billion in assets, in 2019. OSAM manages a total of $6.4 billion in assets, as of Aug. 31.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Perion Network Acquires Video Monetization Platform Vidazoo For $93.5M

Advertising technology company Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) acquired video technology company Vidazoo for $93.5 million, consisting of $35.0 million in cash and $58.5 million in earn-out. Vidazoo, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, is a video monetization platform that allows digital publishers to generate new, incremental revenue through...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

KPMG launches Customer Due Diligence platform

KPMG, a Canada-based accounting company, has launched a cloud-based platform KPMG Smart Customer Due Diligence (CDD), that optimises CDD business operations. CDD and KYC are resource-heavy middle and back-office functions often managed without connectivity to sales and customer relationship management systems. These challenges persist across onboarding, periodic review, ongoing monitoring and remediations in the financial crime space.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Focus Financial's Connectus Acquires 3 Firms in 3 Days

Connectus Wealth Advisers, a division of Focus Financial Partners, has acquired three wealth management firms in the past week—one in the United Kingdom, one in Massachusetts and one in Australia. Focus announced Monday that Trident Financial Planning Limited, a wealth management firm in Berkshire, England, would be joining Connectus. Trident,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Compasso UOL Acquires WEBJUMP And Expands Its Adobe Digital Platform Portfolio

WEBJUMP is recognized worldwide for its development of customized solutions for global e-commerce clients. Compasso UOL announces another strategic acquisition, expanding its digital transformation portfolio with focus on cutting-edge next-generation technologies. WEBJUMP, an Adobe Gold Partner and the only Latin America-based company with Adobe Commerce Specialization credentials, brings its expertise in customized, state-of-the-art e-commerce platform development to the group.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osam#Advisorengine#Direct Indexing
mixmag.net

Ticketing platform DICE has acquired Boiler Room for an undisclosed sum

Ticketing platform DICE has acquired music broadcaster Boiler Room for an undisclosed sum. The two companies have said they will work together to create a larger service for DJs and musicians -while also providing venues, festivals, collectives and organisers with "additional revenue". The move comes after Billboard revealed that DICE...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

Stamford-based O'Shaughnessy Asset Management to be acquired by Franklin Templeton

STAMFORD — O’Shaughnessy Asset Management announced this week that it had agreed to be acquired by investment management giant Franklin Templeton, but the firm will stay in Stamford after the transaction is completed. OSAM officials cited their belief that the acquisition would drive further growth of their firm’s custom-indexing platform,...
STAMFORD, CT
wealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: A Big Week for Direct Indexing

Several industry developments this week point to the continued rise of direct indexing. Direct indexing is an increasingly tantalizing way for financial services firms hoping to keep existing clients and win over new ones, particularly those interested in the after-tax advantages of the portfolios. Vanguard said Friday it has closed...
MARKETS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy Experity

Accenture has acquired Experity, a cloud-focused customer experience and digital commerce platform provider based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 604 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
aithority.com

MERGE Acquires Perkuto to Orchestrate the Rhythm of Marketing Operations Platforms

MERGE, a premium storytelling technology company that promotes health, wealth and happiness, announced the acquisition of the marketing operations company, Perkuto. This addition expands MERGE’s marketing operations platform capabilities deeper into the sales funnel by offering clients Marketo and Workato managed services. Perkuto is a top-rated marketing operations agency that...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Nuvemshop Acquires SMB eCommerce Platform Mandaê

Latin American eCommerce platform Nuvemshop said on Friday (Oct. 1) that it plans to acquire the Brazil-based company Mandaê, a logistics platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), in order to support its more than 90,000 sellers. Nuvemshop’s announcement comes shortly after the company nailed down $500 million in fresh...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Terminus Acquires Zylotech, Launches Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to Improve the Accuracy of B2B Go-to-Market Data

Terminus CDP is purpose-built for B2B marketing, providing accurate and trusted buying committee data so customers can connect directly with key decision makers at target accounts. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced its acquisition of Zylotech...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Lori Hardwick To Lead Vestwell Board

Recordkeeping-as-a-service firm Vestwell is making two changes to its oversight, naming board member Lori Hardwick as chairman of the board and adding Mary Dent, former CEO of Green Dot Bank, to its board of directors. Hardwick has been on Vestwell’s board for four years and serves on the boards of Cetera Financial Group, Genstar Capital and Orion Advisor Services. (Genstar is the private equity owner of Cetera, Orion and Mercer Advisors.) She and Dent will be supporting efforts to scale Vestwell following a $70 million Series C funding round and CEO Aaron Schumm’s vision of a “clear line of sight to be a multi-billion-dollar business in the very near future.”
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Akamai Acquires Guardicore for Microsegmentation Platform

Akamai Technologies today announced it has acquired Guardicore, a provider of a platform that enables IT teams to microsegment application workloads to limit the blast radius of any malware infestation, for approximately $600 million. Charlie Gero, vice president and CTO of Akamai Security Technology Group, said Guardicore provides a granular...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Mercer Acquires $1.5B RIA Quest Capital Management

Mercer Advisors acquired Quest Capital Management, a Dallas-based wealth management firm with about $1.5 billion in assets across 660 clients. The deal, announced today, represents Mercer’s second transaction this week. The RIA said Monday it acquired Miller Advisors, a Kirkland, Wash.-based firm with about 200 clients and $240 million in assets under management. Miller Advisors is the ninth woman-led firm to join Mercer.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Wealth Enhancement Group Scoops Up $5.2B Western New York Firm

Serial acquirer Wealth Enhancement Group announced its 13th deal of the year, adding QCI Asset Management, a 46-year-old independent registered investment advisory in Pittsford, N.Y., with $5.2 billion in client assets. The deal, expected to close Oct. 31, brings WEG’s total client assets to $52.4 billion. The acquisition of QCI...
ECONOMY
internationalinvestment.net

People Moves: Fintel Group, Gresham House, Aviva Investors, AMP, OECD, Franklin Templeton, Pacific AM, Carey Olsen

Ken Davy is to return as chairman of the Fintel Group on an interim basis after the resignation of Gary Hughes for personal reasons. Hughes' resignation, announced in a note to the stock exchange this morning (29 September), comes after six months as chairman. A position he took up after the firm's rebrand from The SimplyBiz Group.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Riskalyze Partners With Onramp, Brings Risk Evaluation to Crypto

Investment risk evaluation firm Riskalyze is partnering with crypto education and access provider Onramp Invest to bring the tech firm's risk metrics to cryptocurrencies. It is Onramp’s first integration with a risk evaluation firm, and Riskalyze joins Prime Trust, Gemini, Advyzon, CFBenchmarks and CoinAPI as Onramp integration partners. Riskalyze will...
MARKETS
wealthmanagement.com

UBS Poaches $2B Private Wealth Team From Morgan Stanley

UBS Private Wealth Management has recruited a four-person advisor team in Newport Beach, Calif., with about $2 billion in client assets from Morgan Stanley. The team, led by father and son advisors Steven and Christopher Weber, serves family office clients and private foundations. Steven joins after 24 years at Morgan...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
phocuswire.com

Turismocity raises $6M and acquires Brazilian travel platform

Argentina-based travel search engine Turismocity has raised $6 million and made its second acquisition in less than a year, acquiring Brazil-based Quanto Custa Viajar. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Turismocity acquired Dallas-based FareCompare in December 2020, enabling it to expand beyond its initial focus on Latin America to the United States, Europe and elsewhere.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy