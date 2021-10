(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s youngest investors may soon have access to an exchange-traded fund tailored to their “progressive values.”. The Gen Z ETF, a joint venture between adviser Empowered Funds LLC and sub-adviser Alkali Fintech LLC, will track companies that Alkali deems most relevant to investors born between 1997 and the early 2010s, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund, which doesn’t have a ticker, will charge a management fee of 0.6% and reallocate at least monthly.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO