Obituaries

William Donald Banks

William Donald Banks, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home. Don was born at his family farm in Banks County. He attended Banks County High School and served in the U.S. Army on active duty and reserves from 1954-1964. He returned to his farm in Banks County and worked as quality control engineer at General Time.

Donald Johnsrude

Donald Johnsrude, 97, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Soldiers Grove Health Services, where he had been a resident since September 2020. He was born May 14, 1924, to Josephine Johnsrude in Milwaukee. He grew up in Steuben, and was raised by his grandparents, Charles and Ellen Johnsrude. Farming was his passion. He farmed with his grandfather. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1942. He courted a young school teacher, Eunice Grandstaff, the love of his life, and they were married on June 29, 1947. She passed away in March of 1993. Together they rented a farm near Fennimore for 3 years owned by Doc Tuckwood and then bought the Levrude farm in the Castle Rock area in 1950. They lived there for six years and then moved and bought a farm on North Clayton Ridge from Reuben Roth in 1956. Donald was a respected and trusted neighbor, very active in his community and on several boards including the North Clayton and Soldiers Grove school boards, Soldiers Grove Cheese Factory, Tri State Breeders, DHI, Farmers Union, Holstein Breeders for two terms, Clayton Township for 26 years including 12 years as chairman, Crawford County Board and Crawford County Fair Board for 22 years. He boasted that he was on the Board and was instrumental in ensuring the new grandstand was built. He was a 4-H leader for 28 years and with his wife, Eunice, started the North Clayton Cardinals 4-H Club. As a youth, he was a 4-H member and recalled showing a Guernsey calf when he was 12 years old. He then bought and showed a Holstein bull. His other passion was tractor pulling which he did for 60 years. He passed that passion onto his sons and grandson. He moved to Tennessee in 1966 and always found time to return to Wisconsin for the Soldiers Grove Dairy Days and the Crawford County Fair tractor pulls. Later in life, while in Tennessee, he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized. His last tractor pull was when he was 95 years old.
OBITUARIES
Hill Country Passport

Donald ‘Don’ Ray Boumans

On behalf of Donald ‘Don’ Ray Boumans, the family would like to express extreme thanks and gratitude for the continued support during this unprecedented time. Please join family and friends at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29, 2021 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church for a memorial mass in Don’s memory. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Blanco County Courthouse. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Homes For Our Troops, an organization that truly reflects Don’s selfless spirit to se ...
Franklin Duane Price

Franklin Duane Price, 71, of Sapelo Island, Georgia, passed away on September 29, 2021, in Savannah Georgia. Frank was born in Morrison, Illinois to Mary and Robert Donald Price on Oct 21, 1949. Frank was a Vietnam veteran, who served in the US Army. Time in the military had a...
Jacob West Sr.

Jacob West Sr. of Jones died Tuesday, Sept. 28, at his home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Old Anderson Grove Cemetery, on Retreat Road in Riceboro, GA. A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at Darien...
RICEBORO, GA

