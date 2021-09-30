CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Wendy Williams Show Pushed Back Due to ‘Medical Issues’

By Mira B
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of The Wendy Williams Show were met with sad news this morning after hearing that the media mogul will have to push back the return of her show due to medical issues. Just a few days ago, the Instagram account of the show announced that Wendy would be returning to her platform on October 4th to begin season 13. Today, the account revealed that Wendy is expected to return on October 18th, despite the talk show host recovering from COVID-19.

thesource.com

Comments / 8

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Insider Calls Wendy Williams "An Alcoholic" Says "She Doesn't Need A Talk Show, She Needs Help"

Last week, after Wendy Williams announced she would be forced to cancel upcoming promotional activities due to "ongoing health issues," the host of The Wendy Williams Show also tested positive for COVID-19 in what a statement posted to her Instagram page called a "breakthrough case," insinuating that Williams had gotten the virus despite being vaccinated.
MENTAL HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Wendy Williams Was Reportedly ‘Drinking Every Day’ And ‘In Need Of Serious Help’ Before Hospitalization

Insiders are revealing new alleged information about high-profile daytime TV host Wendy Williams, and it’s very concerning, to say the least. As you’ll recall, the 57-year-old host was rushed to the hospital last week for what had been referred to as “psychiatric services.” Now, we’re learning more about what has reportedly been going on behind the scenes at home, and on the set of her eponymous talk show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Popculture

Wendy Williams Could Reportedly End up Replaced by 'Masked Singer' Star

Wendy Williams has been dealing with ongoing medical issues and has postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show several times to accommodate her recovery from COVID-19, and there is some discussion that Nick Cannon's new syndicated talk show, Nick Cannon, could take her timeslot. "The executives have been talking," a source told Page Six. "They are keeping a close eye on [Williams'] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Partying For His Birthday Days After Talk Show Host Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter was out and about living his best life as he celebrated his 49th birthday in Florida and looked completely unfazed with the talk show host's drama. On Friday, the former television producer, who was kicked off Wendy's show following their divorce, started his night by...
MENTAL HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Spotted Vaping In NYC Amid Health Crisis, Rumors Of Strained Relationship With Son Kevin Jr.

Wendy Williams' health has taken a hard hit in recent weeks, and on Tuesday, the tv personality was spotted looking ill as she was wheeled out of her Manhattan apartment. OK! reported the 57-year-old was recently hospitalized for psychiatric services related to ongoing mental health concerns, and was forced to cancel her promotional events for the upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show, which was finally pushed back to allow her time to recuperate.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Marietta Daily Journal

After swearing off vaccine, Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; talk show premiere further delayed

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and her eponymous talk show’s season 13 premiere has been delayed until next month. The Debmar-Mercury-produced show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account late Wednesday afternoon. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Wendy Williams’ ex slammed for ‘health’ comment after her psych check

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is being slammed for seemingly shading the daytime talk show host after she was hospitalized for a mental health check. Kevin Hunter shared a selfie on Instagram Tuesday wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses — a luxury that fans pointed out are a result of Williams’ hard-earned cash — and boasted about his “blessings” and “health.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Wendy Williams through the years

Photos: Wendy Williams through the years Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Keep clicking to see more photos from her career. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Insider Claims Wendy Williams Was Drinking Daily Before Hospitalization

According to a Wendy Williams source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. We previously reported… amid her psychiatric evaluation, the...
MENTAL HEALTH
districtchronicles.com

Is Wendy Williams vaccinated against COVID-19?

WENDY Williams’ fall return has been delayed after it was announced that she is suffering from COVID-19. The talk show host’s diagnosis was made public in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 2. Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19Credit: AP. Is Wendy Williams vaccinated?. The news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams Facing Legal Issues As Paparazzi Claims She Defamed Him On Talk Show By Portraying Him As A Predator

Wendy Williams is being hit with legal issues as she tries to recover from her lengthy hospital stint, days before she’s set to return to the small screen. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Darryl Wilkins has informed the court he served Talk WW Production, Inc. and a rep for Fox Broadcasting Company, both involved with Wendy’s show, with legal papers.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams Still Isn't Ready To Return To TV As Talk Show Announces Further Delays

Wendy Williams has been MIA from the television airwaves since her talk show went on summer hiatus. While Williams was active early in the summer, things took a dramatic turn when it was announced that Williams had contracted COVID-19. This spelled trouble for The Wendy Williams Show as the show was forced to push back its premiere date from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. It seemed the talk show host was on the mend as the date drew closer. But now, devoted viewers will have to wait a bit longer for Williams’ return to television as further delays were announced.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy