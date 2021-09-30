The Wendy Williams Show Pushed Back Due to ‘Medical Issues’
Fans of The Wendy Williams Show were met with sad news this morning after hearing that the media mogul will have to push back the return of her show due to medical issues. Just a few days ago, the Instagram account of the show announced that Wendy would be returning to her platform on October 4th to begin season 13. Today, the account revealed that Wendy is expected to return on October 18th, despite the talk show host recovering from COVID-19.thesource.com
