The Wendy Williams Show Pushed Back Due to ‘Medical Issues’

Wendy Williams has been dealing with ongoing medical issues and has postponed the return of The Wendy Williams Show several times to accommodate her recovery from COVID-19, and there is some discussion that Nick Cannon's new syndicated talk show, Nick Cannon, could take her timeslot. "The executives have been talking," a source told Page Six. "They are keeping a close eye on [Williams'] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO