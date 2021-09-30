CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT Premiere: Jessie James Decker’s “Not In Love With You” Addresses The Vulnerability Heartbreak Brings

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stated desire to “[address] the vulnerability of being somewhere in the middle of being heartbroken while also not being in love with someone anymore” led Jessie James Decker to have directors Kevin + King dive into water themes for her latest, CMT-premiered video for new single “Not In Love With You.”

