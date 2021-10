PORTLAND, Ore. -- The No. 3 Washington men's soccer team remained undefeated on Friday night, using a dominant second half to defeat Portland by a score of 2-0. The match started off slowly, with neither side being able to create many dangerous moments. After 45 minutes, UW had 6 shots to the Pilots' 5, while Portland had the advantage in shots on goal, 3-1. Of the four shots on net in the first half, none of them created too many problems for either goalkeeper. With possession also even at the half, the Huskies would regroup and come out inspired for the second half.

