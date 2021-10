Demon Slayer will return this week but before the Entertainment District Arc begins on Dec. 5, the Mugen Train movie is getting recut into seven episodes, with this first one premiering on Oct. 10. However, some fans of the anime series based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series are still trying to catch up, and some of them have yet to see the first feature film. Thankfully, Crunchyroll is making it easier for fans to watch.

