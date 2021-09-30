Texas Top Ten Most Wanted
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas Ten Most Wanted Lists. Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., Missouri City, is on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. In addition, Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., of Duncanville, is now on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Texas Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest and capture and $5,000 for Flores. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.easttexasradio.com
