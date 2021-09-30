School Bus Stop Arm Violations on the Rise

Public safety officials are reminding motorists to follow the law when it comes to stopping for school buses. Over the first 15 days of school, there were more than 100 stop-arm violations reported by school bus companies around the state. According to the state patrol, there have been 161 stop-arm violations reported so far, and that’s just from 40 of the state’s 326 public school districts. Drivers must stop 20 feet from a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. The fine for failure to stop for a school bus is $500.