The Rams may very well be favorites to challenge the Buccaneers for bragging rights in the NFC. But on Sunday, even in their own home, they were no match for their rival Arizona Cardinals, who came in having lost eight straight to Los Angeles but were dominant from the get-go. With Kyler Murray flashing MVP-caliber athleticism and the defense frustrating Matthew Stafford early and often, Arizona claimed a decisive 37-20 victory to stake its claim as the new frontrunner of the NFC West, not to mention one of the last unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through four weeks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO