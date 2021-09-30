CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluepoint is working on an original PS5 game now it's owned by PlayStation

By Hirun Cryer
 4 days ago
Demon's Souls remake developer Bluepoint is working on an "original" game. That's according to a new interview with IGN, published alongside the announcement that Bluepoint Games was being acquired by PlayStation earlier today. "Our next project, we're working on original content right now. We can't talk about what that is, but that's the next step in the evolution for us," says Bluepoint president Marco Thrush.

