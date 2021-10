Republicans’ appetite for seeing January 6 rioters prosecuted has fallen sharply over the course of the year, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday. A sizable majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 57%, still say it’s at least somewhat important that federal law enforcement agencies find and prosecute those who broke into and rioted at the US Capitol — but that’s down from 79% in a March poll. Only about one-quarter now consider such prosecutions very important, down from half who felt that way in the spring.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO