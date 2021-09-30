Patients want to see more health industry collaboration: survey
A study by Charles River finds patients believe the overall quality of healthcare would increase if stakeholders across the life sciences collaborated more. The first annual Healthcare Collaboration Report—a survey commissioned by Charles River Laboratories International and conducted by The Harris Poll—reveals US patients think the quality of healthcare would increase if only industry players worked together more. Of the more than 1,500 Americans polled, 645 indicated they believe collaboration would elevate care.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
Comments / 0