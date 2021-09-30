CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Patients want to see more health industry collaboration: survey

Cover picture for the articleA study by Charles River finds patients believe the overall quality of healthcare would increase if stakeholders across the life sciences collaborated more. The first annual Healthcare Collaboration Report—a survey commissioned by Charles River Laboratories International and conducted by The Harris Poll—reveals US patients think the quality of healthcare would increase if only industry players worked together more. Of the more than 1,500 Americans polled, 645 indicated they believe collaboration would elevate care.

benefitspro.com

Hospitals and health systems see rebounding patient volumes

Hospitals and health systems are seeing a bounce back in patient volume in 2021, though the numbers are still lower than they were pre-pandemic. A new survey from Kaufman Hall explored how health providers are adapting to the new landscape of health care delivery, as the health industry deals with changes brought on by COVID-19.
HEALTH SERVICES
Hartford Business

In Health Care, Collaboration Drives Innovation

Health care and the life sciences are economic powerhouses propelling greater Hartford. They find fuel in favorable government support, high-profile research universities, a diverse talent pool and an unquenchable thirst for innovation. “We have a longstanding point of view that health care is an economic driver, and it can and...
HARTFORD, CT
wksu.org

Weary Medical Staff Plus More Patients Equals Looming Ohio Health Care Crisis

Ohio’s hospitals report they are at or near capacity right now because of a surge in COVID-19 patients, as medical professionals overwhelmingly continue to recommend COVID vaccines and masks. Even if the makeshift hospitals set up at the start of the pandemic were stood up again, that won’t solve the problem. There are not enough doctors, nurses, and other staff to care for the influx of patients who are trending younger, are sicker, and in nearly all cases, unvaccinated.
OHIO STATE
WWLP 22News

Survey: Cost hardships stacking up for patients

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than half of Massachusetts adults who participated in a May survey said they’d experienced some sort of health care cost hardship in the past year and almost three-quarters said they’re worried about their ability to afford care in the future. The advocacy organization Health Care for...
BOSTON, MA
