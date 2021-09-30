Merck to acquire Acceleron Pharma, strengthening cardiovascular pipeline
Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) will acquire Acceleron in a deal worth around $11.5bn. Founded in 2003, Acceleron works in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Cambridge, Massachusetts biotech is focused on the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta superfamily of proteins that play a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation and repair.www.outsourcing-pharma.com
