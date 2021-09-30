Merck to acquire Acceleron Pharma, strengthening cardiovascular pipeline

Merck has agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma for around $11.5 billion, just days after Acceleron revealed it was looking for a buyer willing to pay a premium for the business. The deal is worth $180 per Acceleron share and Merck has taken the plunge so it can bolster its pipeline of new drugs, with Acceleron focused on drugs that help regulate and repair cell growth. Its lead drug candidate, sotatercept, is aiming to provide treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is a life-threatening blood vessel disorder. Acceleron also owns REBLOZYL, a treatment for anaemia in certain rare blood disorders that has already been approved in the US.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO