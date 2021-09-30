CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The D Brief: Taliban offered deal as Kabul fell; US-China mil-to-mil meeting; New ASW task group; Who’s tracking that rifle?; And a bit more...

By Jennifer Hlad, Bradley Peniston
Defense One
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaliban offered to let the U.S. military secure Kabul during withdrawal, McKenzie says. Top Pentagon leaders were back on Capitol Hill answering questions about the end of the Afghanistan war on Wednesday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, “acknowledged that the Taliban offered to let the U.S. military take over security for Kabul until it officially departed the country on Aug. 31,” The Hill reported. “McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing Wednesday that Taliban leaders made the offer during a conversation in Doha the day Afghanistan fell to the extremist group.”

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: China keeps buzzing Taiwan; US Covid toll hits 700k; NATO at the Pentagon; Super suits for soldiers?; And a bit more.

China just sent more than 50 aircraft to the southwestern edge of Taiwan. That makes 145 different aircraft buzzing the island since the start of the weekend, according to statistics provided by Taipei’s Defense Ministry. Beijing sent 38 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Friday, one day after...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Ami Bera
Person
Joe Biden
Defense One

The Army Brief: In-flight training; Using AI tools; AUMF stays alive; and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Rethinking in-flight training. A helicopter pilot has come up with an innovative way to help other pilots train during flight without adding more hardware or software to the aircraft, Defense One reports. The training uses a video camera to monitor the instrument panel and provide feedback for the pilot.
MILITARY
Defense One

Defense Business Brief: Happy fiscal New Year; Lower F-35 production rates; Rolls-Royce wins B-52 re-engine contract and more.

The government has money, for now at least, thanks to an 11th-hour continuing resolution passed by Congress and signed by President Biden on Thursday, fiscal New Year’s Eve, if you will. This marks the 12th time in 13 years that Congress has been unable to pass a budget in time. A reminder: Spending is now frozen at fiscal 2021 levels, meaning the defense budget stays flat and the Pentagon cannot begin any new programs.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

The linchpin of President Joe Biden's plan to conduct a well-ordered departure from Afghanistan was the fanciful assumption that an Afghan military trained, equipped, and advised by the United States for 20 years at the cost of $83 billion would be capable of holding off the Taliban long enough for a steady stream of American citizens and Afghan evacuees to leave the country calmly over several months.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghanistan War#National Defense#Kabul#New Asw#Pentagon#Capitol Hill#U S Central Command#Senate#Defense One#Abc News#Congress#Republicans
Defense One

The Naval Brief: Outbreak at Quantico; Another fleet plan; Shipyard vaccinations; and more...

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Outbreak at OCS. A COVID-19 outbreak among a class of future Marine officers has caused the schoolhouse to temporarily reduce its training, Defense One reports. While previous classes had to quarantine for 14 days at Quantico, Va. before training, this was the first class allowed to quarantine at home.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
Defense One

The Forever War is Over. Its 2001 Authorization Lives On.

“Over the horizon” strikes against terror groups in Afghanistan will be conducted under the war powers act Congress authorized just days after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, the Pentagon said Thursday. The Biden administration has said such strikes will help the U.S. prevent terrorist attacks on American soil without...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Parents of jailed US marine call for ‘cowardly’ generals to resign over Afghanistan chaos

The parents of a US marine commander jailed for blasting his superiors and calling for “revolution” on social media have called for the leaders of the military to resign.Lt Col Stuart Scheller, who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Beirut, was put in the brig this weekend after refusing an order to stop his stream of Facebook and LinkedIn posts excoriating US generals and politicians.The 17-year Marine Corps veteran posted his first video criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on 26 August, followed by wide-ranging broadsides demanding “fundamental change” to America’s government and pledging to “bring the whole f***ing system...
MILITARY
Defense One

Strengthen U.S. Security Through Nuclear Arms Reductions

Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, nuclear weapons pose a far greater threat to the safety and security of Americans than is reflected in our public discourse. While the United States must maintain a strong nuclear deterrent as an important tool of U.S. foreign and defense policy, an oversized global arsenal of nuclear weapons makes Americans equally unsafe. It is time to reinvigorate arms control discussions to seek reasonable reductions that will make us all more secure.
MILITARY
Defense One

Austin, Milley Insist No One Foresaw Kabul’s Quick Fall; Some Senators Are Dubious

Incorrect U.S. military and intelligence assumptions about Afghanistan’s governance and military structures led to the country’s fall to the Taliban—but the failures that occurred during the largest evacuation airlift in U.S. history were not the military’s fault, the Pentagon’s top military and civilian leaders testified to Congress Tuesday. As those...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Defense One

The D Brief: Austin, Milley testify on Afghanistan; Syrian threats; Pentagon’s wildfire aid; Watch State of the USAF; And a bit more...

Austin, Milley: No one foresaw Afghanistan’s quick fall. Incorrect U.S. military and intelligence assumptions about Kabul’s governance and military structures led to the country’s fall—but the failures that occurred during the largest evacuation airlift in U.S. history were not the military’s fault, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told Congress on Tuesday. Defense One’s Tara Copp reports, here.
MILITARY
Defense One

Playing Defense Against Terrorism Is Totally Fine

If you’ve turned on any cable-news channel or opened any newspaper or magazine since most of Afghanistan fell to the Taliban last month, you can see a clear narrative emerging: The terrorists are returning, and they will attack us. This chorus is coming not just from media commentators or the partisan critics of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the country; Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley are now sounding the alarm, as are two top intelligence officials in the Biden administration. Depending on whom you listen to, the U.S. military’s departure will offer morale boosts or new havens to al-Qaeda and ISIS. By some accounts, al-Qaeda may end up even more powerful than it was on 9/11. Strikes from “over the horizon”—if we can gather sufficient intelligence—and a renewed strong CIA presence in the region are the only things that supposedly may save the United States from an attack. Not even the horror of the military’s disastrous final strike in Kabul, which raised grave questions about the drone program’s tactics and effectiveness, could dampen the drumbeat for constant military pressure to keep the threat at bay.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy