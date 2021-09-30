The D Brief: Taliban offered deal as Kabul fell; US-China mil-to-mil meeting; New ASW task group; Who’s tracking that rifle?; And a bit more...
Taliban offered to let the U.S. military secure Kabul during withdrawal, McKenzie says. Top Pentagon leaders were back on Capitol Hill answering questions about the end of the Afghanistan war on Wednesday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, “acknowledged that the Taliban offered to let the U.S. military take over security for Kabul until it officially departed the country on Aug. 31,” The Hill reported. “McKenzie told the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing Wednesday that Taliban leaders made the offer during a conversation in Doha the day Afghanistan fell to the extremist group.”www.defenseone.com
Comments / 0