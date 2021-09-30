CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Introducing the New IntelliChief.com. Your Destination for Everything IntelliChief, Enterprise Content Management, Accounts Payable Automation, Sales Order Automation, and More!

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelliChief kicks off its rebranding initiative with a new, streamlined website designed to deliver information faster and more efficiently. The new IntelliChief website features updated visuals, new educational content, a renewed focus on UX, and a bevy of other upgrades to help new, existing, and future customers access all of the Enterprise Content Management and Process Automation information they rely on with ease.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

How This Entrepreneur Uses AI to Automate Lease-Accounting Workflows

Before starting his company, Trullion, Isaac Heller worked with several high-growth, pre-IPO technology companies and with real estate technology. Having spent countless hours with contracts, PDFs, spreadsheets and working with auditors and checking numbers, he was inspired to create an AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that automates lease-accounting workflows for auditors, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and accountants. Heller sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss lease accounting and the future of this industry.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

FileCloud Introduces No-Code Workflow Automation to Drive Organizational Efficiency

Innovative integration of business processes and file storage unlocks new levels of productivity throughout enterprises. Managers save time and money by replacing unnecessary subscriptions with an all-in-one solution that anyone can use to create new processes. Track work as it happens with a convenient dashboard that shows every running workflow.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

FICX Introduces No-Code CX Automation Platform to Automate Any Customer Process Across Channels

Platform empowers citizen experience designers to digitize and automate customer processes in minutes, without writing code. FICX, innovators in no-code digital CX, today announced the release of the FICX CX Automation (CXA) Platform that empowers any business professional to build secure, automated customer processes without coding or developer support. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services capability for organizations looking to increase efficiency through enterprise automation software. Through this partnership, PTG now offers the UiPath industry-leading automation platform along with proactive, ongoing service and support to fuel digital transformation efforts for its customers around the world.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erp#Ux#Intellichief Com#Ecm#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Intellichief News#Seo Content Marketing
wealthmanagement.com

MyVest Improves Automation, Tax Management Features in its Strategic Portfolio System

Wealth management technology provider MyVest has announced several upgrades to its Strategic Portfolio System platform. The firm, a subsidiary of TIAA, serves large enterprise providers including independent broker/dealers and banks. Among the additions, all of which focus on higher levels of automation and improved client personalization, are what the firm...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Content automation platform Turtl raises $17M to make business materials more engaging

Turtl, a content automation platform based in London, today announced that it closed a $17 million series A financing round led by Octopus Ventures. Cofounder and CEO Nick Mason says that the capital will be put toward expanding Turtl’s accounts team and establishing a Boston-based headquarters, as well as expanding the company’s marketing and sales efforts.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Marketing Manager, Automation Programmes (B2C Publishing)

Marketing Manager -Automation Programmes (B2C Publishing) Springer Nature have a fantastic opportunity for a Marketing Manager, passionate about automation to join the Marketing Planning team. You’ll be responsible for increasing author submissions and conceptualising and project managing B2C author automation programmes, focusing on acquisition, submission growth, and post-publication nurture/retention. Also important to this role is the ability to set up automation workflows focusing on both efficiency and quality of outputs; as well as act as ‘product expert’ of automation programmes.
JOBS
martechseries.com

Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers

Logility 21.02 powers technology to ensure sustainable, ethical practices that support brand integrity and corporate responsibility. Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, announced its latest software release which supports corporate social responsibility and supply chain traceability goals. Marketing Technology News: Contextual Targeting...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
makeuseof.com

9 Zapier Integrations That Will Automate Your Task Management Workflow

Sometimes you could be handling more than ten email accounts, multiple client project dashboards, and collaborating with professionals in different time zones. It's the right time to automate your business workflows. You can exponentially increase your team's productivity by connecting people, software, and content from many data sources through automation....
SOFTWARE
CIO

Oracle bakes more automation, analytics into Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM suite

In response to what it says is customer demand for “relentless” automation, Oracle is updating its Fusion Cloud ERP and EPM suite to add features designed to streamline the process of logging and tracking transactions, while offering enhanced, AI-based analytics meant to optimize business processes. “Organizations at large are really...
SOFTWARE
labelandnarrowweb.com

Loftware releases new automated artwork management software

Loftware, a supplier of enterprise labeling and artwork management products, has announced the new release of its automated artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow 26.2. This new release, which introduces Master Datasheets, strengthens users’ ability to enforce consistency and control content used in packaging, labels, and other documents. Using one central...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Alteryx and UiPath Expand Partnership, Broaden Analytics Automation with New Connector

Customers of Alteryx and UiPath can now Automate End-to-End Analytic Processes Leveraging Valuable Data in Legacy Enterprise Systems and non-API Sources. Alteryx, Inc, the Analytics Automation company, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx’s recent product release. Alteryx will also participate in an expert panel at the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, taking place October 5-6 in Las Vegas, where the company will be exhibiting its Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform and bi-directional integration with UiPath.
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

InfoComm 2021 education programming: gaming engines, automated captioning, and more

The InfoComm 2021 education program will explore the fast-growing AV solution content, production and streaming on Oct. 23–29, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center. The show will present 15 sessions exploring this solution, covering topics like automatic speech recognition for caption delivery, generative media, methods for improving the video conferencing experience and more.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRepublic

How Robotic Process Automation can make work more efficient in your business

RPA can help automate tasks that take up time and money and allow staff to focus on more important things. "Robotic Process Automation is a form of business process automation that allows anyone to define a set of instructions for a robot or 'bot' to perform," said Aaron Bultman, director of product at Nintex. "RPA bots are capable of mimicking most human-computer interactions to carry out error-free tasks at high volume and speed."
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Watch live: Situational automation offers glimpse into future of enterprise IT at AnsibleFest 2021, Sept. 29-30

One U.S. city used Ansible Automation to provision resources for creation of a virtual emergency operations center when COVID-19 struck last year. In another state, an IT department employed the platform to speed delivery of digital services through 19 government agencies for residents. Automation platforms, such as Red Hat Inc.’s...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Puppet Adds Modules to Automate Compliance Management

During the online Puppetize Digital 2021 conference this week, Puppet extended the reach of its namesake IT automation platform to include Compliance Enforcement Modules. Abby Kearns, Puppet CTO, said the goal is to make it simpler for IT and security teams to collaboratively implement policy-as-code using the benchmarks defined by the Center for Internet Security (CIS).
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Change automation: A step-by-step guide to network security policy change management

In today’s fast-paced, data-driven environment, the only constant that businesses can bank on is change. For organizations to function and compete in the modern digital landscape, they need their data to be able to move freely and unobstructed through every branch of their business, unimpeded by security issues that require constant manual attention.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Certificates volume growing, most enterprises considering PKI automation to reduce risks

The typical enterprise manages over 50,000 publicly and privately trusted PKI certificates, a DigiCert survey shows. Manually managing this volume of certificates can lead to costly outages if not handled correctly. Two-thirds have experienced outages caused by certificates expiring unexpectedly and 25% have experienced five to six such outages in the past six months alone. Due to these issues and others, there is strong interest in adopting PKI automation.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy