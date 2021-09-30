Introducing the New IntelliChief.com. Your Destination for Everything IntelliChief, Enterprise Content Management, Accounts Payable Automation, Sales Order Automation, and More!

Customers of Alteryx and UiPath can now Automate End-to-End Analytic Processes Leveraging Valuable Data in Legacy Enterprise Systems and non-API Sources. Alteryx, Inc, the Analytics Automation company, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx’s recent product release. Alteryx will also participate in an expert panel at the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, taking place October 5-6 in Las Vegas, where the company will be exhibiting its Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform and bi-directional integration with UiPath.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO