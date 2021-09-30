CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

7 Visual Studio Tools to Improve Your Software Development in 2021

By Embarcadero
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft's Visual Studio is among the most popular IDEs used by developers. Microsoft Visual Studio gets second place—only behind the editor of the same family, Visual Studio Code. About 11,000 options just for extensions are available. Extensions are add-ons that customize the coding experience. They allow new functions to be integrated, accelerating productivity. Seven options that can improve your software development in 2021 include Visual Assist, Seven Visual Studio Tools, InterBase Check, CPP Check and IntelliSense.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
VisualStudio Magazine

Visual Studio 2022 Themes Revamped with Tool to Convert VS Code Themes

Developers love their VS Code themes, don't you know?. Recognizing that, Microsoft announced a theme revamp for the upcoming Visual Studio 2022, involving a partnership with popular VS Code theme creators who together with the company are testing a new Theme Converter tool that makes VS Code themes work in the flagship IDE.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Don’t Like Visual Studio Code? Try These 5 Alternatives Apps

When it comes to programming, you’re going to need a plain text editor that allows you to easily modify files or take notes. One of the most complete and professional tools is Visual Studio Code. However, this Microsoft program is not ideal for users with little experience. If it is your case, surely you want to know what the best alternatives are. Here’s a rundown of your other options.
COMPUTERS
latesthackingnews.com

Aspects and Issues of Automotive Software Development

The automotive industry undergoes technological change faster than others. This phenomenon is driven by the need to accommodate new standards and market demands. Stringent CO2 levels and emission limits set new goals for technical specialists and designers. The IT sphere, in turn, sets trends for progress in automation and infotainment....
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Development#Microsoft Visual Studio#Visual Studio Code#Visual Assist#Visual Studio Tools#Interbase Check#Cpp Check
information-age.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ is coming for software development

Rob Zuber, CTO of CircleCI, discusses how organisations can navigate the 'Great Resignation' that could be set upon software development. The ‘Great Resignation’ is coming for your software development teams. With 38% in the UK and Ireland planning to change roles in the next six to 12 months, the potential impact on software developers may be much greater than within other industries.
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Pace your Kubernetes development with this awesome tool

After working on Loft for my previous blog on how to manage multi-tenancy on Kubernetes, I stumbled upon yet another offering from Loft. This tool is for the developers working on Kubernetes who want to develop their applications in the actual environment where it will be deployed, i.e. inside the cluster.
SOFTWARE
VisualStudio Magazine

Visual Studio Team Seeks Help with Help (Menu, That Is)

Microsoft's Visual Studio dev team is seeking help to revamp the IDE's help menu. The team is experimenting with different versions of the "age old" help menu while seeking developer feedback on the options. The goal is to connect users to resources to better unlock Visual Studio, including:. Documentation. Getting...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Visual Studio Code crashing on Windows 11/10

Visual Studio Code by Microsoft is arguably one of the best IDEs for coders. It supports multiple languages and has a plethora of extensions that you can install on top of a feature-rich coding setup. However, things have not been so simple for many programmers as VS Code on their computer keeps on crashing. Therefore, in this article, we will be seeing how to fix the issue where your Visual Studio Code is crashing on Windows 11/10.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechRepublic

Gitpod releases browser-based Visual Studio code to get around Microsoft

Backed by industry leaders GitLab, VMware and Sourcegraph, Gitpod created an open-source project to bring browser-based development to VS Code free from Microsoft's control. Gitpod announced Tuesday the creation of a new open-source project around Gitpod's OpenVSCode Server implementation of upstream stock Visual Studio code. This project (licensed under Massachusetts Institute of Technology open source license) allows individual developers to run upstream and stable VS Code in a browser.
SOFTWARE
VisualStudio Magazine

First Look at Visual Studio 2022 for Mac

Microsoft shipped Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1, the first look at the revolutionary 64-bit IDE running on macOS. The release comes after testing by more than 4,000 developers taking part in a private preview. To provide that Mac feel, the .NET IDE's UI is being redone in all-native...
SOFTWARE
401ktv.com

Digital Tools May Help Improve Retirement Outcomes

Digital Tools are poised to deliver better outcomes to both plan participants and plan sponsors. ‘Going digital’ through the use of digital tools may also begin to close the savings gap. That can be observed within a new study from JD Power. The study shows that retirement plan sponsors, committees,...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Signs You Are Using Data Visualization Tools Wrong

As companies collect and analyze more data every day to enable data-driven decision-making, more employees should be equipped with the ability to dig into and make sense of data. At the same time it’s unrealistic to expect everyone in a company to know SQL and be able to pull data from databases directly (wouldn’t that be the dream world?). Low-code or no-code data visualization tools come to the rescue; with the drag and drop functionalities and sleek visualizations, they are all the hype these days.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

CodeSee helps developers visualize and understand complex codebases

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. As a software company grows, so does its codebase, which may count contributions from dozens or hundreds of individual developers — some of whom no longer work at the company. Understanding the workings across a vast codebase can be challenging, particularly for developers joining a company, which is where CodeSee comes in.
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Microsoft Releases Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1

Microsoft announced this week that the first preview release of Visual Studio 2022 for Mac is now available for testing. “Visual Studio 2022 for Mac Preview 1 is now available,” Microsoft’s Jordan Matthiesen writes. “This is the first public release of our .NET IDE with a refreshed, fully native macOS UI.”
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

IBM i Green Screen Modernization for 5250 Applications

IBM i has proven to be extremely reliable, easy to use, inexpensive to maintain, flexible and secure. 5250 green screen apps were the perfect solution when they needed powerful yet safe and reliable enterprise tools. IBM i doesn’t provide tools for frequent changes to 5250 apps. Web-enabled apps eliminate a lot of unnecessary processes from the old 5250s. Modernized apps encourage innovative business processes, such as providing partners and customers with new capabilities that simplify orders and sales. This, in turn, leads to better efficiency and higher revenues.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Relaible and Secure API: How to Test with Hoppscotch

We will study how API Testing is done in Hoppscotch. The best way of learning is by working on it practically. The API is the middle layer between User Interface and Backend Server. Hoppscotch is a testing tool that allows us to work easily with APIs. Learn how to make different HTTP Requests along with the 4 most common Request Methods - GET, POST, PUT & DELETE. Also, how to organize all of our API Requests using Collections and creating & using variables by using Environments.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The All-Purpose Programmer: Episode 1 - "Hello World"

Jacob Landry is on a journey to enhance his resume with a wealth of new programming languages. For the past 12 years, he has specialized in PHP, though he’ve always dabbled with other languages. This series of articles is meant to serve two purposes: an example of how I learn new languages. It’s going to serve as a bit of a tutorial or entry-level-learning opportunity for anyone interested in the languages I focus on. I start with learning how to print to screen and store basic data. I then move to more complicated data structures and control structures. Last, I learn their OOP (if applicable) syntax.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Best JavaScript Chat Libraries

The main requirements for a convenient chat tool are: correct displaying of the messages on any device. There are ready-made components available for the developers in various JS libraries and frameworks. The pros of exploiting fully-fledged chat/messenger components are numerous: the solution is created and tested for you by a team of experts the technical support and online community are ready to help with any issues. It depends on a particular customer's requirements, with numerous functions and only the most common ones.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

705
Followers
9K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy