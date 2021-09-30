CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Briefs

heraldstaronline.com
 6 days ago

FOLLANSBEE — The Ohio Valley Mopar Club will hold a car cruise to benefit the Brooke High School Skills USA chapter from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at McDonald’s. Car owners interested in participating may arrive just prior to 4 p.m. and may call (304) 479-0225 for information. Trick-or-Treat...

www.heraldstaronline.com

heraldstaronline.com

Wellsburg Applefest appealed to many ages

WELLSBURG — After a year’s hiatus spurred by the pandemic, the Wellsburg Applefest came back in a big way, with food and other vendors lining Charles Street and a variety of live music and activities through each day. There also were inflatable attractions, face painting and contests for children. “We...
WELLSBURG, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

STEUBENVILLE — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society will host its monthly sale of gyros from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, located at 300 S. Fourth St. Gyros are $8 each. There will be a 25 cent charge for extra tzatziki sauce. The kouroulakia...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
recordargusnews.com

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Crossing Paths TV, Rabbi Nesanel Cadle to host fund-raiser Crossing Paths TV, a ministry based in Hermitage, will join with Rabbi Nesanel Cadle’s ministry to raise funds to help Jewish families return to Israel. The program will air at 2:30 a.m. Friday on WKBN and noon Sunday on Cornerstone TV (CTVN), digital UHF 30 locally; through cable and satellite television […]
HERMITAGE, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Humane society makes a difference

The Jefferson County Humane Society engages in a variety of events and activities to raise money. One of the important ways is tagging. When I was first asked to volunteer for my first tagging event, I was a bit apprehensive. It soon became apparent that the people of this area are very supportive and generous of the humane society. Many stories are shared about the pets they have adopted. Others express gratitude for the animals that have been rescued from horrible situations to be adopted into loving homes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Food and fun

Chris Sniffin, left, and Joseph Leighton and other members of the Pater Noster household at Franciscan University of Steubenville prepared deep-fried Oreos during the St. Francis Festival that was part of the school’s homecoming festivities. The Christian men’s group stresses emulating the qualities of good fathers and supports such causes as St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Aim Women’s Center.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Free book exchange library at park

Tomlinson Run State Park Campground now has a free book exchange library thanks to the efforts of a teen who is not from the local area but who has camped there and likes to read. Lillian Floyd, a junior at Parkersburg High School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 34016, initiated this Girl Scout Gold Award project — the highest award in Girl Scouting. “I built the Free Book Lending Libraries and installed them in three West Virginia state parks — Audra State Park, Tomlinson Run State Park and Cedar Creek State Park,” Floyd explained. “I got this idea when I was camping, and I didn’t have anything left to read that I brought with me. I started the project in the spring, collecting book donations from the community and building the boxes with my dad for a few months, then installed the boxes in late July and August,” she added. “Campers or community members can bring any type of book to the library, so long as it isn’t in poor condition. After all, this library caters to people of all ages and interests,” she continued. “Campers or community members may bring as many books as they like, or they may take a book to enjoy even if they don’t have anything to give back. The purpose of the library is to make reading convenient and accessible.” Joining Floyd at the book exchange library installed at Tomlinson Run State Park is Samuel Morris, Tomlinson Run State Park superintendent.
PARKERSBURG, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Developmental disabilities board faces DSP shortage

STEUBENVILLE — The Jefferson County Board of Developmental Disabilities is among many sites experiencing employee shortages with this one in the realm of health care. The site has been facing issues with a lack of direct support professionals prior to the pandemic and officials have been seeking ways to attract interest and build its workforce.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Welcomed to the ‘Golden Circle’

Members of the Torchbearer Omicron Sorority met Sept. 23 at the Farm Restaurant and Pub in Adena for the installation of Linda Cole, seated, to the “Golden Circle” for her 50 years in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. With her are, standing, clockwise, from left, Alberta Herrick, Marlene Hamilton, Nancy Lonetto, Kathy McKenna, Sandy Villamagna, Ina Chidester and Llelia Buffone. The program and leaders included: Recognition of the new Golden Circle member, Chidester; Golden Circle ritual, McKenna; presentations — pin and rose, Lonetto; certificate, Hamilton; and gift, Herrick — Beta Sigma Phi grace, Buffone; acknowledgments, decorations, Hamilton and Herrick; and program, Villamagna.
ADENA, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Saddle up for Sight on Oct. 16

SMITHFIELD — The third-annual Saddle Up for Sight, set for Oct. 16, has a new location and a different format, but its purpose is the same — to raise awareness and generate money for the Seeing Hand Association based in Wheeling. “They are always grateful for our help and looking...
SMITHFIELD, OH
heraldstaronline.com

History in the Hills: Shaking off all the rust

Any regular reader of my column may not be surprised to learn that I am a little biased toward our area. As an executive director of an historic site and a convention and visitors bureau that exist to promote our region’s unique attributes, I think that is all right. Always,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Guest column/Rick Pastre made a difference in the lives he touched

I want to remember a resident of Smithfield, one who did not give a second thought to helping those who stopped at his business with a need or to share a word of good cheer, plus a free cup of coffee, in the compact office that sold snacks to those who were on their way a long distance or to a young student who was waiting on the school bus that stopped nearby.
SMITHFIELD, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Gas company provides new firefighter training tool

WINTERSVILLE — A very large present has been delivered to the Wintersville Fire and Rescue station to aid the emergency agency in its ongoing effort to train area firefighters. Wintersville Fire Chief Rob Herrington and others watched Friday as crews with McAdoo’s Towing and Crane Service of Claysville, Pa., and...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Connolly — Manning

STEUBENVILLE — Megan Connolly and Clay Manning were united in marriage on July 30, 2021, at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The bride is the daughter of Kevin and Susan Connolly of Toronto. The groom is the son of Leslie Woodford and Pat Broderick of Wellsville and Bo and Kelley Manning of Toronto.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Time to order pumpkin rolls

St. Agnes Catholic Woman’s Club in Mingo Junction is having its pumpkin roll fundraiser. They are $12 each. Orders are being accepted now through Oct. 18. To order, call St. Agnes Hall at (740) 535-0098 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon or 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Pat Cramblett at (740) 632-1683; or Barb Crugnale at (740) 535-0174. Order pickups began Monday and continue now at the church hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “Kindly pick up your order two days after ordering,” a group spokesperson noted. The last day to pick up an order is Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Gluten free is available for $15 per roll. Involved in the sale are Thursday morning crew helpers, from left, Dorothy Mazik, Theresa Madden, Rose Walsh, Rita Constantini, Leanne Hutton, President Pat Cramblett and Barbara Jeanne Crugnale. Thursday evening crew helpers are Lorraine Golec, Janet DiBiase and Rose Ann Sacco; and back, Karen Sabatino, Karen Giuliani, Jennifer Fabian, Paula Robson and Paula Diorio.
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Celebrating area’s river heritage

STEUBENVILLE — For the next two weeks, Historic Fort Steuben will celebrate the area’s river heritage with From Canoes to Showboats: A Century of Change, an exhibit on the history, effects and stories of the Ohio River and the characters that became legendary. The exhibit runs through Oct. 17 at...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Neville Chemical Gets Enforcement Order For Creating Strong Odor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Neville Chemical Company was hit with an enforcement order after nearby residents complained of a strong smell last month. Multiple agencies responded to the Neville Chemical Company in the early morning hours of Sept. 2 after reports of a strong odor. Residents around the city of Pittsburgh and McKees Rocks told KDKA the smell made their eyes water and burn. According to the Health Department, Neville Chemical Company reported that one of its bottom valves leaked on a heat polymerization still, allowing raw material to enter a resin kettle and release a hydrocarbon mixture into the air. All breakdowns at a permitted facility have to be reported within the hour. The Allegheny County Health Department says Neville Chemical Company took 33. The enforcement order says the company has 60 days to submit a corrective action plan ensuring that the same thing won’t happen again. It also has to pay a civil penalty of over $62,000.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heraldstaronline.com

Police reports

Arrested: Two people are in custody on drug violations after a state trooper reportedly spotted them naked in the back seat of a car on township Road 380 in Island Creek township, Sunday. Mandy Maria Schiffman, 29, 200 Fernwood Road, Apt. 16, Wintersville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a drug abuse instrument, while William Stanley Horvat, 55, 4729 Jacob St., Wheeling, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated possession of drugs. Deputies said OSHP spotted the car and noticed alleged drug paraphernalia in plain sight, a small plastic bag containing a white powder-like substance he said Horvat told them was methamphetamine. Deputies allege they also located additional bags of the same substance, as well as a blue glass pipe and other paraphernalia. Schiffman eventually admitted having concealed a needle in her underwear, they alleged.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Sense of stability important for cities

In order for there to be success in any organization, there needs to be stability in leadership. That’s not something Weirton has necessarily had in recent years, but we hope that changes with some recent decisions. Friday morning saw the swearing in of the latest city manager under the administration...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Preparing for bee

Preparations are underway for this year’s Jefferson-Harrison County Regional Spelling Bee, Presented by the Herald-Star. Working on plans Tuesday at the R. Larry George Training Annex were, from left, Scott Abercrombie of the Indian Creek Local School District; Ross Gallabrese, executive editor of the Herald-Star and The Weirton Daily Times; Maryann Hoobler of the Edison Local School District; Marlene Wolf of the Toronto City School District; Patty Ferrell and Linda Lenzi of the Jefferson County Educational Service Center; Ron Sismondo, director of curriculum and professional development at the service center; Misty McConnaughy, Ken Parker and Tammy Starr of the Harrison Hills City School District; Joe Lovell, special events coordinator for Ogden Newspapers; and Mary Ann Zeroski, pronouncer. Susie Nolan of the Buckeye Local School District; Gina Arlesic of the Steubenville City School District; Amber Fomenko of the educational service center; Laura Sirilla of the home school association; and Sue Ebie of the Ohio Virtual Academy also are committee members. The regional bee is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. March 12 at Buckeye North Elementary School in Brilliant.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Local Girls Scout troops involved in fall product program

CHARLESTON — While people may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout cookies in the spring, they may not have heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils. Those are just a few of the tasy options the Charleston-based Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council are selling as...
