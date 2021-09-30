Brooke Briefs

Members of the Torchbearer Omicron Sorority met Sept. 23 at the Farm Restaurant and Pub in Adena for the installation of Linda Cole, seated, to the “Golden Circle” for her 50 years in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. With her are, standing, clockwise, from left, Alberta Herrick, Marlene Hamilton, Nancy Lonetto, Kathy McKenna, Sandy Villamagna, Ina Chidester and Llelia Buffone. The program and leaders included: Recognition of the new Golden Circle member, Chidester; Golden Circle ritual, McKenna; presentations — pin and rose, Lonetto; certificate, Hamilton; and gift, Herrick — Beta Sigma Phi grace, Buffone; acknowledgments, decorations, Hamilton and Herrick; and program, Villamagna.
