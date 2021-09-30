CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London midday: Stocks pare gains as travel sector drops

By Michele Maatouk
 5 days ago

London stocks had pared gains by midday on Tuesday amid weakness in the travel sector, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,116.53 . Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy expanded by 5.5% between...

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Japan's Nikkei 225 Drops Nearly 2%, Paring Losses After Entering Correction Territory Earlier

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific largely fell in Tuesday trade following overnight losses on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling more than 2%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 1.85%, as shares of Fast Retailing fell 6.18%. The Topix index also declined 0.96%. Earlier, the Nikkei had dropped more than 3% and briefly entered correction territory, declining more than 10% off its mid-September high.
Prices surge as UK service sector sees costs spike

The UK service sector continued to expand in September, a closely-watched survey showed on Tuesday, but rising costs meant prices surged. The latest IHS Markit CIPS UK Services PMI business activity index came in at 55.4 in September. That was up slightly on August’s six-month low of 55.0 and above both consensus and the flash reading of 54.6.
US close: Stocks record heavy losses as bond yields rise

Wall Street stocks lost ground on Monday as the first full week of Q4 trading started off with losses amid a rotation out of tech stocks and rising bond yields. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.94% at 34,002.92, while the S&P 500 was 1.30% weaker at 4,300.46 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 2.14% softer at 14,255.48.
London pre-open: Stocks seen higher despite US, Asian declines

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Tuesday despite negative sessions on Wall Street and in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points higher at 7,031. Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "A post-OPEC+ spike in oil prices, US fiscal fears, notably the debt ceiling, US political infighting, growth fears, inflation fears, rate fears; take your pick overnight as it sent Wall Street plummeting.
BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...
London close: Stocks turn red after turbulent session

London stocks were back in the red at the end of a turbulent Monday session, as rising bond yields across the pond turned up the pressure, after Hong Kong shares in Chinese property developer Evergrande were suspended. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.23% at 7,011.01, and the FTSE...
Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
