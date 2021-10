Photo by Rob Mohr (C’22). After some 640 days since a real meet, the University cross country team’s drive did not stop as they ran into their second meet of the season, which took place at the golf course here at Sewanee on Saturday, September 11. The women’s team placed second while the men’s team finished third, and the team was able to finish with multiple standout runners; three of the runners, Hastings Holt (C’25), Charlotte Ganter (C’25), and Elise Overlin (C’25) all placed in each of their respective divisions as freshmen.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO