CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Solderstar to Launch a Unique Zero Set-Up Datalogger at Productronica

By GlobalSMTeditor
globalsmt.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProductronica will be used as the launch pad for Solderstar’s game-changing new datalogger, SLX. The innovative thermal profiler has been designed for operation with zero measurement setup, so it is instantly ready to use making the process of data capture quick and easy. As a leading supplier of temperature profiling equipment for reflow, wave, vapor and selective soldering, Solderstar will introduce the new product at their booth A4.240 during the exhibition held from 16-19 November, 2021 in Munich, Germany.

globalsmt.net

Comments / 0

Related
hometheaterhifi.com

Starke Sound Launches Unique Professional Series Loudspeakers

All Four Models Are Designed for High Performance Private Cinemas and Feature Newly Developed AMTHorn Tweeters. GARDENA, CALIFORNIA, September 15, 2021— Enabling integrators to deliver a new level of private-cinema experience to their discerning clients, Starke Sound introduces the P Series of passive loudspeakers, designed to pair with its A and AD multichannel amplifiers. Four new P models will be launched in September and October; advanced coaxial models and passive subwoofers will follow in coming months.
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Nreal launches unique VR based smartglasses

Microsoft's HoloLens, Google Glass , and the Magic Leap One are all augmented reality headsets aimed for consumers and businesses. The. smart glasses are also available, but now the company is offering a simplified, lightweight version that is much more likely to be adopted by the general public. Nreal, a...
ELECTRONICS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature Measurement#Zero Set#Slx#Profiling#Software#Solderstar Slx
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
sgbonline.com

Enduro Bearings To Launch Maxhit Zero Stack Headset

Mountain bikes and some gravel bikes include zero-stack bearing in cup headsets that take on heavy loads and extreme force, leading to premature headset replacement. Maxhit headsets from Enduro Bearings address these issues by eliminating the aluminum bearing cups and transforming the outer bearing race into the headtube interface. The company’s patent-pending, 100 percent stainless steel design frees up space for larger balls nested in deeper bearing race grooves for improved performance and durability.
BICYCLES
hackaday.com

Download From NFC Datalogger, No App Required

The plethora of wireless technologies has made internet-connected devices the norm, but it’s not always necessary if you don’t need real-time updates. Whether it’s due to battery life, or location and range constraints, downloading data directly from the device whenever possible might be a viable solution. [Malcolm Mackay] demonstrates an elegant solution on the open source cuplTag temperature/humidity logger, using any NFC-enabled smartphone, without requiring a custom app.
NFL
Rolling Stone

This Electronics Brand Is Letting Customers ‘Test Drive’ a New TV for 100 Days

High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment. Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering. Amazon Buy: Hisense 75-Inch ULED 4K TV $999.99 As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are Already on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are near and Amazon tech deals are rolling in. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the next level to create the smart home you’ve dreamt of so you can spy (and talk to) your pets and plants from the office.  Waiting...
ELECTRONICS
thepaypers.com

WLPayments launches Zero Code PaaS platform

Netherlands-based white-label payments platform WLPayments launched its new-built Zero Code Payments as a Service platform. It comes with a containerised architecture, a server agnostic approach, and integration of microservices across the board. The result is a fully customisable and adaptive payment ecosystem for PSPs, banks, and merchants. The platform can be integrated without changing the current architecture on the clients' side. New possibilities like agnostic open banking and dynamic frictionless customer checkouts are opening up.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
iotbusinessnews.com

Semtech, Ryoden and Renesas Electronics Launch Zero Carbon Solution

New maintenance-free, energy harvesting solution is ideal for asset management uses and offers advanced security features. Semtech Corporation and Ryoden Corporation, a key LoRa® ecosystem solution and network provider, announced a new zero carbon solution with a RE Family Microcontroller from Renesas. The solution features a Renesas RE Family microcontroller...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy