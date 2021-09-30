Solderstar to Launch a Unique Zero Set-Up Datalogger at Productronica
Productronica will be used as the launch pad for Solderstar’s game-changing new datalogger, SLX. The innovative thermal profiler has been designed for operation with zero measurement setup, so it is instantly ready to use making the process of data capture quick and easy. As a leading supplier of temperature profiling equipment for reflow, wave, vapor and selective soldering, Solderstar will introduce the new product at their booth A4.240 during the exhibition held from 16-19 November, 2021 in Munich, Germany.globalsmt.net
