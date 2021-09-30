CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lily-Rose Depp Joins The Weeknd in HBO Drama Series 'The Idol'

By John Lutz
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily-Rose Depp will be joining the upcoming HBO drama The Idol, alongside popular singer-songwriter Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, per Deadline. The move marks Depp's first television credit, a medium that her father Johnny Depp knows well, having appeared on four seasons of 21 Jump Street. Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's hit series Euphoria, is also working on The Idol.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lily-Rose & Jack

Johnny Depp shares two children, daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. Learn all about Johnny’s kids here. Johnny Depp, 58, is a widely-successful actor in Hollywood, best known for roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Neverland, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also a proud dad to two children: daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and son Jack Depp, 19. The actor shares both kids with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, 48, whom he dated from 1998 to 2012.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Keira Knightley & Lily-Rose Depp Thought ‘Silent Night’ Was A Dark Comedy, It’s Not Now [TIFF Interview]

TORONTO – “Silent Night,” which debuted at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last week, starts off like a familiar holiday comedy. Multiple friends, along with their significant others and kids, reuniting for the Christmas holiday at a beautiful home in the English countryside. There is gossiping about one friend or another and you begin to wonder what trifle of a conflict this comfort food of a film will bring about. Except, it becomes quite clear this isn’t your typical Working Title Films knock off. These characters aren’t celebrating life, they are saying goodbye to it.
MOVIES
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp on Her Cat Improv Audition for ‘Wolf’

When casting her sophomore feature, director Nathalie Biancheri thought she would need to find the central character in “Wolf” — that is, a man who believes he is a wolf — before she found his love interest, named Wildcat. But then, she met Lily-Rose Depp. Depp’s agent approached Biancheri, saying...
PETS
Variety

Betty Gilpin Joins Showtime Drama ‘Three Women’

Betty Gilpin has joined the upcoming Showtime drama series “Three Women.” Gilpin joins previously announced cast members Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise. The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo. The series is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
John Lutz
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Fionn Whitehead
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Annabelle Wallis
NYLON

Lily-Rose Depp Is A Wildcat Trapped In A Girl’s Body In ‘Wolf’

Love is famously wild thing, and it’s probably even more all-consuming when you think you’re a wolf. This is partly the premise of the forthcoming film Wolf, an intriguing drama about a young man who thinks he’s, you guessed it, a wolf. Wolf premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where critics were drawn to leads George MacKay and Lily Rose-Depp’s performances. Wolf follows Jacob (MacKay) as he shocks his family by eating, sleeping, and living like a wolf. He’s sent to a rehabilitation clinic of sorts, where one of the mysterious patients, Wildcat, refers to it as “the zoo.” Not a great nickname for a place that’s allegedly supposed to help its patients! Anyway, Jacob and Wildcat’s friendship morphs into infatuation, and leaves him at a crossroads: Will he renounce his true self for love? As they say in the biz, it’s a tale as old as time. Below, find everything there is to know about Wolf so far.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Wolf starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp

Focus Features has released a trailer for writer-director Nathalie Biancheri’s upcoming film Wolf which stars George MacKay alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Paddy Considine. It’s not a remake of the 1994 Jack Nicholson-Michelle Pfeiffer romantic werewolf movie, but instead sees MacKay playing a young man who believes himself to be a wolf trapped inside a human body, who is sent to “the zoo”, a clinic specialising in treating species dysphoria with radical and extreme “curative” therapies.
MOVIES
Collider

Keira Knightley to Star in 'Boston Strangler' Movie From Producer Ridley Scott

Keira Knightley is set to star in new serial killer drama Boston Strangler, which boasts Ridley Scott and Margot Robbie as producers. As per Deadline, Crown Heights creator Matt Ruskin has written the script and will direct, with shooting set to kick off this coming December in the city where the infamous crimes took place.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Idol#Television News#Hbo Drama Series#Yoga Hosers#Planetarium#The Safdie Brothers#Robot Chicken#American
Decider

7 Shows Like ‘The Night Of’ If You Loved the HBO Series

Though HBO’s crime drama The Night Of wrapped up its eight-episode story back in 2016, it remains just as gripping, a predecessor to many of the one season-long HBO series dominating the TV scene over the past year, like Mare Of Easttown and The Undoing. Grounded by a dynamic, heart-wrenching...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rashida Jones & David Oyelowo Join Apple TV+ Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels for Apple TV+. They join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson in the series from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios. Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. 2020-21 Apple TV Pilots &amp; Series Orders Selma star Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo’s sheriff, while BlackAF star Jones will play Allison, his wife who works at IT. Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama. Jones is repped by United Talent Agency, Schreck Rose, and Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld Jokingly Apologizes for “Uncomfortable” Romantic Undertones of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld is apologizing for those sexual undertones between his leading bee and a human woman in the 2007 Dreamworks Animation release Bee Movie. Appearing on The Tonight Show Friday in part to promote all nine seasons of his iconic comedy Seinfeld coming to Netflix, host Jimmy Fallon broached the comedian’s “recent birthday,” to which Seinfeld responded that he had not had a recent birthday. He did, however, acknowledge that he turned 67 this year and explained why that might come as a shocker to some people. “It always takes longer than people think, you know, to be a comedian. I had...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Lily Cole, Rebecca Calder Join Cast of Lasse Hallström's 'Hilma' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”) and Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”) have joined the cast of “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s English-language biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. As previously announced, Lena Olin (“Enemies”)...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy