The Top 10 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Characters Ranked

When it comes to RPGs, (Role-Playing Games) one of the most enjoyable aspects of the games revolves around the ever-growing cast of characters that you get to interact with. It’s been a staple of the genre for decades now, and it continues to act as one of the finest ways to convey personal storytelling. Final Fantasy VII has one of the most beloved casts in all video games, so it came as no surprise that when the remake for the classic JRPG was announced, the feature that fans were most excited for was their new interpretations. With that in mind, below are the top 10 characters of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, including its DLC (Downloadable Content), 'Intermission'.