Britney Spears Says She's 'On Cloud 9' After Conservatorship Ruling

By Jaclyn Hendricks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears said Wednesday she's "on cloud 9," hours after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate. In a new message posted to Instagram, Britney — who has been under a conservatorship for the past 13 years — shared a video of herself in the cockpit of a propeller plane. And while the 39-year-old pop star didn't address the ruling specifically, the post went live shortly after the news was made official. "On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!!" wrote Spears on Wednesday. "New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"

