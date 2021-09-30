Britney Spears Says She's 'On Cloud 9' After Conservatorship Ruling
Britney Spears said Wednesday she's "on cloud 9," hours after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate. In a new message posted to Instagram, Britney — who has been under a conservatorship for the past 13 years — shared a video of herself in the cockpit of a propeller plane. And while the 39-year-old pop star didn't address the ruling specifically, the post went live shortly after the news was made official. "On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane ✈️ !!! Geez I was scared 😳 🙄 !!!" wrote Spears on Wednesday. "New pics coming soon 📷😉✨ !!!!"www.shape.com
