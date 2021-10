The city of Friendswood is making headway on six upcoming flood drainage projects, two of which are focusing on building detention basins in the city. One of the projects is the FM 1959 detention basin near the border of Friendswood and Pearland; the basin will be built on the Harris County side of Clear Creek by Dixie Farm Road Park. The city has no set timeline for this project at the time, Friendswood Director of Engineering Jildardo Arias said in an email.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO