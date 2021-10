Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO