‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 trailer, premiere date. Larry David is back as everyone’s favorite curmudgeon in a new teaser trailer for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season 11, which revealed the new premiere date. The “Seinfeld” co-creator plays an over-the-top version of himself opposite a funny ensemble cast that includes Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove. Deadline reports Smoove recently hinted that the Covid-19 pandemic could be part of a new storyline; the show wrapped its last season with its 100th episode in March 2020. “He has this thing he does where he attaches himself and his thoughts and his opinions to the beat of whatever is going on in the world. You gotta watch and see what Larry does. He’s a genius, he really is,” Smoove said. “Curb” returns Oct. 24 at 10:40 p.m. ET on HBO; new episodes will air Sundays at 10:30.

