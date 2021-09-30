CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Serato DJ Pro 2.5.7 Update With Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000 Support

By Marcus K. Dowling
djcity.com
 4 days ago

Pioneer DJ‘s latest flagship multi-player is now an official Serato accessory via the newest upgrade to Serato DJ Pro, Serato DJ Pro’s 2.5.7. Building on the legacy of the CDJ-2000NXS2, the CDJ-3000 features several powerful improvements, including an enhanced MPU, redesigned hardware components, and a 9-inch, high-resolution touch screen. However, complete control of Serato DJ Pro with the CDJ-3000 requires using HID mode, including Serato’s colored waveforms on the display.

news.djcity.com

