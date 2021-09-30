CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

teeoh Returns To Making Music with Shimmering Melodic Bass Single “Who U Are”

By Katie Porter
this song is sick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeeoh, also known as Tyler Othites, is a melodic bass producer that hails from Arizona. When lockdown hit and concerts were canceled, he was struck with a sort of musical mind block and didn’t make a song for over a year… until now. Proving that you’ve still got it is a lot of pressure, but he understood the assignment—and aced it—with “Who U Are”, which dropped last Friday.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
MUSIC
Missoulian

Rob Travolta music review: Bass and drums at the center

First things first: Rob Travolta is just a name. The actual Rob in the group is Rob Cave, the bassist for Missoula rock band Fuuls. For his side project, Cave has teamed up with drummer Cole Bronson for a collection of songs in which synth, bass and drums are the focal point, making for a tasty 25 minutes of wordless anthems that have a proggy technique and a songwriter's mindset.
MISSOULA, MT
yourchoiceway.com

Baby Keem - The Melodic Blue Music Album Reviews

On his expansive debut studio album, the once enigmatic rapper expands his fascination with trap and melody to feature-length with mixed results. Up until recently, Baby Keem chose to be an enigma. His voice on the mic is distinctive, a high-pitched whine well-suited to jokes and boasts, but Hykeem Carter, the man behind the persona, often receded from view. Personal details in his music and interviews were scarce, and Keem outright hid his face until he began promoting his 2018 project, The Sound of Bad Habit. Even after revealing himself, he remained tight-lipped, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from noticing his name in the songwriting and producer credits of Top Dawg Entertainment albums like the 2018 Disney collab Black Panther The Album and Jay Rock’s Redemption. Rumors swirled that Keem was actually Kendrick Lamar’s cousin and merely benefitted from rap nepotism, but as Keem’s popularity and mystique grew on the heels of his 2019 breakout project Die For My Bitch, he kept his distance and mostly let his boisterous music speak for itself.
MUSIC
Arkansas Online

MUSIC: Local musician Yuni Wa shines on new LP 'Shimmer'

Little Rock electronic musician Yuni Wa cranks out music at a rapid clip — he's just 24 and has produced dozens of albums of abstract, creative instrumentals. This month, he's got two projects that represent his continuing musical growth and impact. There's "Shimmer," his new LP that expands comfortably and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Kerrang

The Regrettes return with ​“therapeutic” new single, Monday

The Regrettes are back! The Los Angeles garage-pop stars have just shared a new lockdown-inspired single, Monday. “I wrote our new song Monday on Zoom during the pandemic with my producer Tim Pagnotta and talented writer Michelle Buzz,” explains vocalist and songwriter Lydia Night. “At the time I was pretty...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Hollywood Returns With New Single "Pleasures"

Quality Control's own Jordan Hollywood has been steadily building buzz, and today the Florida rapper has come through with his brand new single "Pleasures." Despite what the title may suggest, however, Hollywood uses the opportunity to reflect on some of his internal struggles. "Coach and P changed my life forever...
MUSIC
JamBase

Stephen Inglis Shares ‘Music Is A River’ Single

Hawaiian slack-key guitarist Stephen Inglis today released a new single entitled “Music Is A River.” The song was inspired by his visit to the site of Robert Johnson’s second and final recording session. In 2016, Inglis made his pilgrimage to the building located at 508 Park Ave. in Dallas while...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Papa Khan mends ‘Wounds’ in latest melodic single

Papa Khan continues to sharpen his bass arsenal with his latest single “Wounds” released via No Copyright Sounds. The melodic single marks the latest output from Khan, following on his Malignant Vol. 2 placement “Disabled” and debut EP Blossom, released in November 2020. “Wounds” delves into spectrum of healing and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teeoh
hiphop-n-more.com

Morray Returns with New Single ‘Bad Situations’: Listen

After having a very successful year, Morray as returned with a new single to night called ‘Bad Situations’. The Fayetteville rapper recently earned his first BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best New Artist and is currently packing his bags to go on tour with J. Cole and 21 Savage. Traditionally, artists have always liked dropping new music before heading for the trek to perform in front of the audience so Morray has followed that strategy here it seems.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Premiere: UZ returns with rattling new single, ‘Focus’

French-born trap powerhouse UZ is back with his first new single of the year, “Focus.” Showcasing his rattling trap signatures, the track is formally slated to arrive on September 24, but is available to stream in full one day early, exclusively on Dancing Astronaut. “Focus” arrives ahead of UZ’s upcoming...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

alt-J Announces New Album The Dream Share First Psychedelic New Single “U&ME”

Alt-J have announced their eagerly-awaited fourth album The Dream, set for release February 11, 2022, via Canvasback / Infectious Music. The English indie rock band was formed in 2007 in Leeds, by Joe Newman, Thom Sonny Green, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Gwilym Sainsbury and released their first album in May of 2012, so this latest album comes almost a decade to the month afterwards. Since their debut An Awesome Wave alt-J have been nominated for multiple Grammy’s, as well as the BRITs and won a Mercury Prize for this debut album.
MUSIC
No Treble

Bass & Creativity: Melodic Development

Today we’ll be having a boot camp on melodic development with three concepts: repetition & modification, question & answer, and creating a path in your solo. Utilizing these tools, you’ll be able to come up with tons of ideas to explore. Have fun with it!. Here’s a breakdown for the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
24hip-hop.com

Rover Kasanova Returns with New Single ‘Take Off’

Rover Kasanova has been using 2021 to make the industry familiar with his name and sound. Back with another hit, Rover has released a single titled “Take Off”. Targeting those stuck in the street life, he wants his music to be an outlet and a way of motivation. Using catchy beats on all of his drops, Rover Kasanova’s sound has been setting him a part in the underground scene as well.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ghost return with new single, Hunter's Moon

Swedish rock giants Ghost have unleashed their first new single in two years, Hunter's Moon. Blending the characteristic pop-style vocals of frontman Tobias Forge – aka Papa Emeritus – with the haunting electric guitar cleans and pummeling riffs from his band of Nameless Ghouls – the track is a quintessential Ghost number, and set to feature on the soundtrack of the forthcoming slasher movie, Halloween Kills.
MUSIC
this song is sick

JAFFNA Drop “You Got Together”, Melodic Deep House Single Off Debut LP

Who ordered a new deep house banger with a side of melodic goodness? Because that’s the next order out of our kitchen, and the plate is piping hot. Parisian producer duo JAFFNA just unveiled a single off their upcoming LP, and it is a warm and bouncy banger. “You Got Together” is off of their Oddessy album, due in October, and it’s the kind of bop that we need to get us through this next month until their next stuff is released.
MUSIC
cepro.com

Azione Makes Sweet Music in Nashville

Taking extra precautions to keep attendees safe from potential COVID-19 exposure, Azione Unlimited held its “Nikhedonia in Nashville” fall conference hosting 230 attendees. The event was proof that a conference can be conducted safely, and as much a celebration of meeting physically in-person as it was a recognition of the record-setting sales the group’s members continue to have in 2021.
MUSIC
edm.com

Eliminate's "Belly Of The Beast" EP Solidifies His Status as a Thought Leader In Bass Music: Listen

Eliminate lets his ideas run wild into the darkest depths of the sonic spectrum on his exploratory Belly Of The Beast EP. Fans and the industry alike have found the thrill in the envelope-pushing approach of Eliminate, who has emerged a prominent thought leader in the current wave of dubstep and trap. Whether executed through the lens of his trend-setting sample packs or his bold releases, his audiences have instinctively come to expect the unexpected.
MUSIC
anacortestoday.com

Making music: June 2007

Unidentified boys playing stringed instruments at school concert: June 2007. Whitney School?. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
this song is sick

RL Grime Announces ‘Halloween X’ Live at Hollywood Palladium

RL Grime has reached a major milestone with his infamous Halloween mixes. 2021 marks the 10th year in the annual series, and he’s doing something he’s never done before to celebrate. RL Grime has announced that Halloween X will be performed live at one of LA’s most iconic venues, the Hollywood Palladium.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy