Agriculture

Minimizing trade-offs for sustainable irrigation

By Sonali Shukla McDermid ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4244-772X
 6 days ago

A more comprehensive understanding of the role of irrigation in coupled natural–human systems is needed to minimize the negative consequences for climate, ecosystems and public health. Nearly 40% of global food production is reliant on irrigation, which directly aids crop growth and minimizes the effects of weather and climate variability....

Seattle Times

Sustainable aviation fuel: An important step in international trade

One of today’s greatest challenges is reconciling the drive for economic growth and commercial engagement with the impact these activities have on the environment. International trade, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, is an increasingly important engine of jobs and economic opportunity. The challenge we need to solve is how to expand trade while reducing our carbon footprint. Pursuing and incentivizing the production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is one key piece to solving this puzzle.
SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
One-pot three-component tandem annulation of 4-hydroxycoumarine with aldehyde and aromatic amines using graphene oxide as an efficient catalyst

A convenient and efficient solvent-free, facile, one-pot three-component graphene oxide catalysed approach has been described for the synthesis of chromeno-[4,3-b]quinolin-6-one derivatives from 4-hydroxycoumarin with aldehydes and aromatic amines. Graphene oxide (GO) has proved to be a new class of heterogeneous carbocatalyst which could be easily recovered and reused up to 5th run without significant loss of its catalytic activity. A broad scope of substrate applicability is offered and a plausible mechanism is also suggested for this developed protocol.
A sub-150-nanometre-thick and ultraconformable solution-processed all-organic transistor

Recent advancements in the field of electronics have paved the way to the development of new applications, such as tattoo electronics, where the employment of ultraconformable devices is required, typically achievable with a significant reduction in their total thickness. Organic materials can be considered enablers, owing to the possibility of depositing films with thicknesses at the nanometric scale, even from solution. However, available processes do not allow obtaining devices with thicknesses below hundreds of nanometres, thus setting a limit. Here, we show an all-organic field effect transistor that is less than 150 nm thick and that is fabricated through a fully solution-based approach. Such unprecedented thickness permits the device to conformally adhere onto nonplanar surfaces, such as human skin, and to be bent to a radius lower than 1 μm, thereby overcoming another limitation for field-effect transistors and representing a fundamental advancement in the field of ultrathin and tattoo electronics.
Optimization studies of stir casting parameters and mechanical properties of TiO reinforced Al 7075 composite using response surface methodology

Stir casting is a common metallurgical route in the casting of aluminum composites. Series of work done in this aspect considered the development of the composites with fixed stir casting parameters without applying an optimization approach. These parameters affect the microstructure and performance of the composites. The study is focused on the optimization of the stir casting parameters in the production of Al 7075 reinforced with TiO2 microparticles for performance improvement. Three stir casting parameters of stirring temperature, speed, and time were varied and optimized using the central composite design technique of the response surface method. Properties evaluated were ultimate tensile strength, hardness, impact strength, elastic modulus, and compressive strength. ANOVA results showed that the three stir casting parameters had a significant impact on the property responses. Five quadratic models were established for the properties linking them to the factors. The models were confirmed to be statistically significant at a confidence level of 95% and variations were observed to be < 5%. The interaction profile of the parameters as per response surface was analyzed. Contour plots associated with each interaction gave different ranges of stirring parameters in which each property can be maximized. Simultaneous optimization of the properties using Minitab 19 software showcased 779.3 °C, 574.2 rpm, and 22.5 min as the optimal stir casting parameters for temperature, speed and time respectively.
Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
The structure of a plant-specific partitivirus capsid reveals a unique coat protein domain architecture with an intrinsically disordered protrusion

Persistent plant viruses may be the most common viruses in wild plants. A growing body of evidence for mutualism between such viruses and their hosts, suggests that they play an important role in ecology and agriculture. Here we present the capsid structure of a plant-specific partitivirus, Pepper cryptic virus 1, at 2.9 Å resolution by Cryo-EM. Structural features, including the T = 1 arrangement of 60 coat protein dimers, are shared with fungal partitiviruses and the picobirnavirus lineage of dsRNA viruses. However, the topology of the capsid is markedly different with protrusions emanating from, and partly comprising, the binding interface of coat protein dimers. We show that a disordered region at the apex of the protrusion is not required for capsid assembly and represents a hypervariable site unique to, and characteristic of, the plant-specific partitiviruses. These results suggest a structural basis for the acquisition of additional functions by partitivirus coat proteins that enables mutualistic relationships with diverse plant hosts.
NB-LRR-encoding genes conferring susceptibility to organophosphate pesticides in sorghum

Organophosphate is the commonly used pesticide to control pest outbreak, such as those by aphids in many crops. Despite its wide use, however, necrotic lesion and/or cell death following the application of organophosphate pesticides has been reported to occur in several species. To understand this phenomenon, called organophosphate pesticide sensitivity (OPS) in sorghum, we conducted QTL analysis in a recombinant inbred line derived from the Japanese cultivar NOG, which exhibits OPS. Mapping OPS in this population identified a prominent QTL on chromosome 5, which corresponded to Organophosphate-Sensitive Reaction (OSR) reported previously in other mapping populations. The OSR locus included a cluster of three genes potentially encoding nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat (NB-LRR, NLR) proteins, among which NLR-C was considered to be responsible for OPS in a dominant fashion. NLR-C was functional in NOG, whereas the other resistant parent, BTx623, had a null mutation caused by the deletion of promoter sequences. Our finding of OSR as a dominant trait is important not only in understanding the diversified role of NB-LRR proteins in cereals but also in securing sorghum breeding free from OPS.
Dietary predictors of prenatal per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances exposure

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are commonly detected in a variety of foods and food packaging materials. However, few studies have examined diet as a potential source of PFAS exposure during pregnancy. In the present cross-sectional study, we examined prenatal PFAS levels in relation to self-reported consumption of meats, dairy products, and processed foods during pregnancy.
Recycling lead and transparent conductors from perovskite solar modules

Perovskite photovoltaics are gaining increasing common ground to partner with or compete with silicon photovoltaics to reduce cost of solar energy. However, a cost-effective waste management for toxic lead (Pb), which might determine the fate of this technology, has not been developed yet. Here, we report an end-of-life material management for perovskite solar modules to recycle toxic lead and valuable transparent conductors to protect the environment and create dramatic economic benefits from recycled materials. Lead is separated from decommissioned modules by weakly acidic cation exchange resin, which could be released as soluble Pb(NO3)2 followed by precipitation as PbI2 for reuse, with a recycling efficiency of 99.2%. Thermal delamination disassembles the encapsulated modules with intact transparent conductors and cover glasses. The refabricated devices based on recycled lead iodide and recycled transparent conductors show comparable performance as devices based on fresh raw materials. Cost analysis shows this recycling technology is economically attractive.
miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
Electrical and dielectric parameters in TiO-NW/Ge-NW heterostructure MOS device synthesized by glancing angle deposition technique

This paper reports the catalyst-free coaxial TiO2/Ge-nanowire (NW) heterostructure synthesis using the glancing angle deposition (GLAD) technique integrated into an electron beam evaporator. The frequency and voltage dependence of the capacitance–voltage (C–V) and conductance–voltage (G/ω–V) characteristics of an Ag/TiO2-NW/Ge-NW/Si device over a wide range of frequency (10 kHz–5 MHz) and voltage (− 5 V to + 5 V) at room temperature were investigated. The study established strong dependence on the applied frequency and voltage bias. Both C–V and G/ω–V values showed wide dispersion in depletion region due to interface defect states (Dit) and series resistance (Rs). The C and G/ω value decreases with an increase in applied frequency. The voltage and frequency-dependent Dit and Rs were calculated from the Hill-Coleman and Nicollian–Brews methods, respectively. It is observed that the overall Dit and Rs for the device decrease with an increase in the frequency at different voltages. The dielectric properties such as dielectric constant (\(\upepsilon\)′), loss (\(\upepsilon\)″) and loss tangent (tan δ) were determined from the C–V and G/ω–V measurements. It is observed that \(\upepsilon\)′, \(\upepsilon\)″ decreases with the increase in frequency. Therefore, the proposed MOS structure provides a promising alternative approach to enhance the device capability in the opto-electronics industry.
Regio- and sequence-controlled conjugated topological oligomers and polymers via boronate-tag assisted solution-phase strategy

The regulation of polymer topology and the precise control over the monomer sequence is crucial and challenging in polymer science. Herein, we report an efficient solution-phase synthetic strategy to prepare regio- and sequence-controlled conjugated polymers with topological variations via the usage of methyliminodiacetic acid (MIDA) boronates. Based on the solubility of MIDA boronates and their unusual binary affinity for silica gel, the synthesized regio- and sequence-defined conjugated oligomers can be rapidly purified via precipitation or automatic liquid chromatography. These synthesized discrete oligomers can be used for iterative exponential and sequential growth to obtain linear and dendrimer-like star polymers. Moreover, different topological sequence-controlled conjugated polymers are conveniently prepared from these discrete oligomers via condensation polymerization. By investigating the structure-property relationship of these polymers, we find that the optical properties are strongly influenced by the regiochemistry, which may give inspiration to the design of optoelectronic polymeric materials.
Pressure induced structural phase crossover of a GaSe epilayer grown under screw dislocation driven mode and its phase recovery

Hydrostatically pressurized studies using diamond anvil cells on the structural phase transition of the free-standing screw-dislocation-driven (SDD) GaSe thin film synthesized by molecular beam epitaxy have been demonstrated via in-situ angle-dispersive synchrotron X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy. The early pressure-driven hexagonal-to-rock salt transition at approximately ~ 20 GPa as well as the outstandingly structural-phase memory after depressurization in the SDD-GaSe film was recognized, attributed to the screw dislocation-assisted mechanism. Note that, the reversible pressure-induced structural transition was not evidenced from the GaSe bulk, which has a layer-by-layer stacking structure. In addition, a remarkable 1.7 times higher in bulk modulus of the SDD-GaSe film in comparison to bulk counterpart was observed, which was mainly contributed by its four times higher in the incompressibility along c-axis. This is well-correlated to the slower shifting slopes of out-of-plane phonon-vibration modes in the SDD-GaSe film, especially at low-pressure range (< 5 GPa). As a final point, we recommend that the intense density of screw dislocation cores in the SDD-GaSe lattice structure plays a crucial role in these novel phenomena.
Understanding The Accuracy-Interpretability Trade-Off

Discussing the trade off between model accuracy and interpretability in Machine Learning. In one of my previous roles, I discussed the difference between parametric and non-parametric methods in the context of Machine Learning. Parametric methods make assumptions about the relationship between the data and the function to be estimated and...
Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Farmers to tell UN that trade is key to sustainable food systems

“The UN Food Systems Summit is attempting to set the norms of how food will be produced over the next century, and we as farm leaders are concerned at the absolute neglect of the role of international trade in ensuring sustainable resilient food systems globally,” National Farmers Federation, President Fiona Simson said.
‘No Signs of a Sustained Easing’ of Global Trade Gridlock

The Kiel Trade Indicator, which estimates trade based on real-time maritime traffic, expects September’s ship movement to be a standstill. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
The gene-editing engineer working to boost expertise in China

The chief executive of Qihan Biotech aims to enable the first successful pig-to-human organ transplant and foster innovative biomedical research in her home country. Sara O’Meara is a freelance journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Luhan Yang is the chief executive of...
