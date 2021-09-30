CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explosive or effusive style of volcanic eruption determined by magma storage conditions

By Răzvan-Gabriel Popa ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6344-8406
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost volcanoes erupt both effusively and explosively, with explosive behaviour being responsible for most human fatalities. Eruption style is thought to be strongly controlled by fast conduit processes, limiting our ability for prediction. Here we address a critical question in the quest to develop timely forecasting of eruptive behaviour: are there conditions in which the outcome of an eruption is predetermined by the state of the magma in the subvolcanic reservoir? We analyse the pre-eruptive storage conditions of 245 units from volcanoes around the world. We show that pre-eruptive crystallinity, dissolved water content and the presence of exsolved volatiles in the chamber exert a primary control on eruptive styles. Magmas erupt explosively over a well-defined range in dissolved water content (~4–5.5 wt%) and crystallinity (less than 30 vol%). All other conditions, namely higher crystallinity, dissolved water contents below 3.5 wt% and, counterintuitively, in excess of 5.5 wt%, favour effusive activity. Between these ranges, there is a narrow field of transitional storage properties that do not discriminate between eruptive styles, and where the conduit exerts the main control on eruptive behaviour. Our findings suggest that better estimates of crystallinity and water content in subvolcanic chambers are key to forecasting eruptive style.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Geoscience agency faces trial following deadly volcanic eruption

The rare example of a government science agency facing criminal charges following an eruption underlines the perils of communicating and managing risk. Dyani Lewis is a freelance science journalist in Melbourne, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. New Zealand’s Earth-science research agency, GNS Science, has...
SCIENCE
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update, Alert Level Change

HAWAI'I ISLAND - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is lowering the alert level from Warning to Watch, and the aviation color code from Red to Orange. (BIVN) – There has been a change in the Kilauea volcano alert level, as the eruption that began on September 29 continues. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Awestruck volcano hunter left shaking by La Palma eruption

LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Eva Kubelkova is a volcano fan who travels the world in pursuit of active eruptions. Intrigued by reports of seismic activity on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands, she booked a ticket there a day before a huge eruption shook the island. "I...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Possible vertebral brucellosis infection in a Neanderthal

The La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1 skeleton of an old (>60-year-old) male Neanderthal is renowned for the advanced osteoarthritis of its spinal column and hip joint, and their implications for posture and lifestyle in these Mid- to Late Pleistocene humans. Reassessment of the pathologic lesions reveals erosions at multiple non-contiguous vertebrae and reactive bone formation extending far beyond the left hip joint, which suggests the additional diagnosis of brucellosis. This implies the earliest secure evidence of this zoonotic disease in hominin evolution. Brucellosis might have been transmitted via butchering or eating raw meat and is well compatible with the range of prey animals documented for Neanderthals. The associated infertility could have represented an important aspect of health in these late archaic humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of MODIS-derived estimates of the albedo over the Atacama Desert using ground-based spectral measurements

Surface albedo is an important forcing parameter that drives the radiative energy budget as it determines the fraction of the downwelling solar irradiance that the surface reflects. Here we report on ground-based measurements of the spectral albedo (350–2200 nm) carried out at 20 sites across a North–South transect of approximately 1300 km in the Atacama Desert, from latitude 18° S to latitude 30° S. These spectral measurements were used to evaluate remote sensing estimates of the albedo derived from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS). We found that the relative mean bias error (RMBE) of MODIS-derived estimates was within ± 5% of ground-based measurements in most of the Atacama Desert (18–27° S). Although the correlation between MODIS-derived estimates and ground-based measurements remained relatively high (R= 0.94), RMBE values were slightly larger in the southernmost part of the desert (27–30° S). Both MODIS-derived data and ground-based measurements show that the albedo at some bright spots in the Atacama Desert may be high enough (up to 0.25 in visible range) for considerably boosting the performance of bifacial photovoltaic technologies (6–12%).
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
JAPAN
The Independent

Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed.Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows.Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa “It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Devastating Volcanic Eruptions in History

Every year, an average of more than 50 volcanoes erupt around the world. For instance, the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco, is currently erupting, and has thus far destroyed 500 buildings and caused the evacuation of two villages. Many eruptions are minor, but occasionally […]
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

Kīlauea Spews Magma and Golden Strings of Volcanic Glass on Hawaii’s Big Island

On September 29, the Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi's Big Island began to bubble up and flood lava into the Halema'uma'u Crater. The increased seismic activity followed by ground swelling alerted officials at the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory that an eruption was imminent, reports Caleb Jones for the Associated Press.
HAWAII STATE
Bolivar Commercial

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate the Earth

The relationship between dinosaurs and volcanoes, historically speaking, has not always been very cordial. Scientists have been debating for decades whether it was volcanoes or an asteroid that caused the sudden extinction of the dinosaurs,65 millions over years ago. It was only in 2010 that an international committee of experts formally declared that space rock, and not gigantic eruptions, was the main cause of the extinction of 2 dinosaurs.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Volcanic Eruptions Are Corrections, Too

For several weeks now, there has been a series of seismic events in and around the Mediterranean Sea. First, Mt. Athena in Italy erupted. Next, a series of earthquakes struck Crete; and currently, Mt. Cumbre Vieja has erupted a little farther south, on the Spanish island of La Palma off the coast of Morocco. Nothing happens without a reason. If we know that reality is moving toward balance, then these events are on the way toward it, too. What we need to learn is how to achieve balance without going through upheavals and disasters on the way to peace.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Major volcanic eruptions led to the rise of the dinosaurs

Many people are aware that an asteroid led to the extinction of the dinosaurs millions of years ago. However, new research from the University of Birmingham has been investigating how major volcanic eruptions over 230 million years ago actually led to the rise of dinosaurs. By analyzing sediment and fossil...
SCIENCE
Public Radio International PRI

Science behind volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands

The volcano on La Palma, in Spain's Canary Islands, continues to spew volcanic ash and send lava flowing a week after it started erupting. More than 500 buildings have been buried by lava, and more than 6,000 people have been displaced. The World's Marco Werman speaks to Loÿc Vanderkluysen, a volcanologist at Drexel University, about the hot spot in the Earth's mantle causing the eruption.
WORLD

