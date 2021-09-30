Is Your Hotel Flushing Money Down the Toilet?
PLAINFIELD, IL – September 30, 2021 – Was your hotel built before 1993? If so, chances are you’re losing money each time a guest flushes one of the hotel’s toilets. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that hotels use about 15 percent of the total water consumed by commercial and institutional facilities in the United States. Actual usage varies by guest, of course, but most studies indicate hotels use between 100 to 200 gallons of fresh water per occupied guestroom per day. Water in the United States ranges from three to five dollars per 1,000 gallons. Simple math shows how efforts to reduce water use can potentially lower hotel operating costs.www.hotel-online.com
