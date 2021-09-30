Is Your Hotel Flushing Money Down the Toilet?

BeeVi is an eco-friendly toilet from Korea that allows students to pay for coffee and snacks with their poop (or simply using the toilet)!. Humans are intricate biological beings, and all the body processes of a human are pre-designed. One such process is excretion, through which the body eliminates waste from the system, getting rid of unwanted or harmful elements. In olden times technology was not as advanced, and human waste lay in the open, attracting flies causing diseases. However, with technological advancement, creating biogas was unmastered. Through this method, microorganisms work on animal waste and convert it into methane. This gas then comes in handy in generating electricity. Harnessing the technique of biogas production, a young inventor in South Korea actualized the idea of converting Human waste into energy.

