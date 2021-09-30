NEED NUTS FOR CHRISTMAS?

We love this Grape-Nuts custard recipe with its cereal "crust" and creamy filling. Find out why Grape-Nut pudding is a classic New England dessert. America went mad for breakfast cereals in the late 1800s, when the Kellogg brothers founded the Battle Creek Sanitarium and the Sanitas Food Company, advocating a diet rich in whole grains. Rival cereal maker C. W. Post, a former patient at Battle Creek, created Grape-Nuts in 1897. The pudding came soon after. We found a recipe for Grape-Nut pudding in a 1901 church cookbook published by the Dudley Street Baptist Church in Boston, but the dish appears to have gained wider national popularity by the 1920s. It seems that New Englanders have a particular fondness for this creamy Grape-Nuts custard with its cereal “crust” on the bottom, and many of our region’s great diners still feature it on their menus.

