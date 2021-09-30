CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do climate dynamics matter for economics?

By Tol, Richard S. J., Tinbergen Institute, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, CESifo, Munich, Germany
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomic models of climate change are the basis for climate policy design. However, incorrect representation of physical dynamics in these models could lead to biased advice. How stringent should climate policy be? What is the cheapest way to achieve a long-term temperature target? These are two key questions in the economics of climate change1. The answers depend on the dynamics of the carbon cycle and the climate. If CO2 degrades faster in the atmosphere, then we would need to worry less about current emissions and more about future emissions. If the world warms faster, then damages are larger and we would need to cut emissions faster. In a recent paper, Simon Dietz and colleagues2 show that commonly used integrated assessment models, the workhorses of climate-policy analysis, are out of step with the latest climate science. Specifically, short-term warming is too low, long-term warming is too high, CO2 stays too long in the atmosphere, and climate change does not affect the carbon cycle. These effects pull in different directions, with potential implications for policy recommendations on the optimum carbon price.

