Measuring global climate risk

By Robert J. Lempert ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0537-3159
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change generates multifaceted and difficult-to-measure risks to human and natural systems. Now, research offers a composite indicator of global climate risk that may help track progress in addressing climate change. “You can’t manage what you can’t measure”, goes Peter Drucker’s famous saying. Risks generated by climate change are growing...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

New research reveals climate change risks to global food trade and food security

Climate change poses a huge risk to both the global trade of agricultural commodities and food security, a new report reveals. The report, by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), reveals for the first time in detail which countries are exposed to transboundary climate risks (TCRs). The findings, which included analysis...
Inhabitat.com

Officials worry COP26 climate conference is at “high risk of failure”

The highly anticipated U.N. climate conference COP26 is at “high risk of failure,” according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Planned to take place this November in Glasgow, COP26 intends to bring together global leaders to address the climate crisis. However, mistrust and lack of commitment may hinder meaningful progress. While...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Inside Cervest’s plan to map the world’s climate risk

It was five in the morning when Iggy Bassi got a phone call telling him that a $6m mill on his sustainable farm in Ghana, West Africa, had been flattened by strong winds. The locals called the destruction an act of God. That didn’t cut it for Bassi. “I don’t...
BBC

Climate change: How to measure a shrinking glacier

Glaciers are regarded as a key indicator of climate change. Scientists warn that under the current melting rate, even major glaciers are at risk of disappearing. This, in turn, will lead to catastrophic consequences, they say. The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov joined an expedition that monitors glaciers in Kyrgyzstan to see...
accountingtoday.com

KPMG urges boards to focus on climate risks

KPMG has released a new report on climate-associated financial risks that boards and their audit committees should consider. Climate change has become a top priority for investors and other stakeholders, according to the report, and the question should be discussed in every corporate boardroom. The report recommends that boards should take a comprehensive look at the climate risks in their business. Earlier this year, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, now known as the Value Reporting Foundation, found that 68 out of 77 industries are significantly affected in some way by climate risk, while a survey last year by KPMG Impact and Eversheds Sutherland found that companies moving toward decarbonization are doing so for reasons including company reputation (42%) and pressure from customers or others in the supply chain (28%). Employees are expressing dissatisfaction with their company’s climate change impact, according to 33% of the respondents, and 40% said employees are leaving as a result of the company’s climate change impact, while 28% indicated that job candidates are asking about the company’s climate impact during job interviews.
theonlinebeacon.com

“Global Weirding”, Pogue Talks Preparation for Climate Change

Global warming would be better called “global weirding,” according to author and journalist David Pogue. On Friday, Sept. 26, David Pogue gave a virtual presentation at the Freel Library on his book, “How to Prepare for Climate Change: A Practical Guide to Surviving the Chaos.”. Pogue’s book coins the term...
The Independent

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

Much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change and urgently needs better warning systems to avert water-related disasters, according to a report by the United Nations' weather agency.Global water management is “fragmented and inadequate,” the report published Tuesday found, with nearly 60% of 101 countries included in the report needing improved forecasting systems that can help prevent devastation from severe weather. As populations grow, the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion...
resilience.org

The Global North isn’t ready for climate breakdown

When I was growing up in Kolkata, every monsoon the streets would get flooded. I remember looking forward to the days when school would get cancelled and I would get to stay home and watch cartoons. I would look out from the balcony to see life carrying on, people wading through sometimes waist-deep murky brown water. Somehow it all still seemed fun through the eyes of a child, like an adventure.
BBC

Climate change: Voices from global south muted by climate science

Climate change academics from some of the regions worst hit by warming are struggling to be published, according to a new analysis. The study looked at 100 of the most highly cited climate research papers over the past five years. Less than 1% of the authors were based in Africa,...
tribuneledgernews.com

UN's Guterres: Climate change increases risk of violent conflict

UNITED NATIONS — The effects of climate change threaten to further escalate problems in regions that are already unstable or in conflict, warned U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. "It is clear that climate change and environmental mismanagement are risk multipliers where coping capacities are limited," he told a high-level...
Yale Daily News

Yale leads effort to explore multi-hazard climate risks in the Himalayas

Yale scientists led a study on the multi-hazard effects of climate change in the rapidly urbanizing Himalayan region — the culmination of years of multi-institutional collaboration and interdisciplinary research. The research team, consisting of primary contributor and graduate student Jack Rusk, Yale Professor of Geography and Urbanization Science Karen Seto,...
NewsBreak
Environment
nationalmortgagenews.com

Pressure to create climate change risk models in mortgage mounts

Increasing focus on climate change in Washington could create a demand for mortgage risk models that factor in the effects of global warming, according to the Research Institute for Housing America. The task won’t be easy, according to a report released Thursday by the institute, a think tank affiliated with...
Axios

3. There's no outrunning the risks of climate-fueled weather

Some regions of the U.S. are safer from climate-fueled extreme weather events than others, but no region will be untouched, especially as greenhouse gases keep building up in the atmosphere. The big picture: The map above shows major disasters declared by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the past two...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

S&P Global Platts publishing carbon intensity measures

Just as crude is graded on its attributes from sulfur content to viscosity and density to API gravity, S&P Global Platts hopes carbon intensity will join that list of attributes. The energy news and benchmark commodity pricing provider has launched a pilot program to publish daily carbon offset premiums alongside...
Derrick

Activists stage global rallies over climate change

BERLIN (AP) — Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, staged rallies around the world on Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change amid dire warnings of an increasingly hotter globe if nothing is done soon. The issue has climbed the...
NBC Connecticut

Mortgage Market Is Unprepared for Climate Risk, Says Industry Report

With numerous stakeholders in housing finance, climate change will send significant stress down a long financial line, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association report. The report said it could increase mortgage default, increase the volatility of house prices and produce significant climate migration. Record-setting rain, floods and wildfires are examples...
thefreepress.ca

Wildsight hosts webinar highlighting logging’s impact on climate change risk

On September 29, 2021 the conservation group Wildsight is hosting a free webinar with Dr. Peter Wood, following the release of the provincial government’s Strategic Climate Risk Assessment. Wildsight says the assessment lacks any mention of the impact of the logging industry on the projected climate change risks listed in the document.
probuilder.com

Banks Consider Climate Change Risk for Home Loans

Banks are starting to calculate their risk exposure to climate catastrophes, and this process can be called “underwaterwriting” or “blue-lining,” depending on whether you’re looking at it from the point of view of the bank or consumer respectively. Underwaterwriting is a neologism that combines “underwriting” with “underwater.” It refers to...
