Dollar Tree Will No Longer Have Things at Just a Dollar

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 9 days ago
For decades now Dollar Tree has had everything in the store at only a dollar, but with COVID-19 affecting shipping and production of merchandise, the Dollar Tree will no longer have ALL of its products at one dollar anymore. According to NewsWest 9, the store where "Everything's $1" is finding...

Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

