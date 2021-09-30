Excess plant growth worsens droughts
As global temperature and climate variability increase, overshoot droughts resulting from previously high plant growth could intensify climate–vegetation feedbacks. Water balance is a key driver of vegetation distribution, structure and dynamics1, and results from both supply and demand processes. Although both supply and demand are driven by environmental factors like precipitation, plants themselves can modulate demand and feed back into the water balance equation2,3. During periods of favourable conditions that facilitate abundant plant productivity, the community’s surplus of biomass production can exceed the biomass that can be maintained by the available water balance during adverse periods. This process, structural overshoot, has recently been identified as a critical way that vegetation and water balance interact4. Because drought — an increasingly common product of climatic extremes — is induced in part by increases in water demand, structural overshoots could alter drought dynamics.www.nature.com
Comments / 0