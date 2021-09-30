CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excess plant growth worsens droughts

By Miguel A. Zavala ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1456-0132
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs global temperature and climate variability increase, overshoot droughts resulting from previously high plant growth could intensify climate–vegetation feedbacks. Water balance is a key driver of vegetation distribution, structure and dynamics1, and results from both supply and demand processes. Although both supply and demand are driven by environmental factors like precipitation, plants themselves can modulate demand and feed back into the water balance equation2,3. During periods of favourable conditions that facilitate abundant plant productivity, the community’s surplus of biomass production can exceed the biomass that can be maintained by the available water balance during adverse periods. This process, structural overshoot, has recently been identified as a critical way that vegetation and water balance interact4. Because drought — an increasingly common product of climatic extremes — is induced in part by increases in water demand, structural overshoots could alter drought dynamics.

Does Antifreeze Affect Plant Growth?

Antifreeze is used to protect vehicles from the negative effects of temperature extremes, including sudden frosts and heat waves. Sometimes known as "coolant," antifreeze is bright green or yellow in color. Its purpose is to change the freezing and boiling temperature points of water to help keep vehicle radiators from either freezing or overheating. Vehicle antifreeze is made from one of two primary chemical compounds: Ethylene glycol (EG) or propylene glycol (PG). Both can cause damage to animals, plants and grass, though in different ways. If antifreeze leaks from your car or truck and comes into contact with plants, grass or soil, your lawn and garden could be adversely affected.
Bacteria are happy together to promote plant growth

When I was a bachelor student taking the Plant Nutrition course in 2015, professor Qirong Shen introduced bio-fertilizers. I was immediately shocked by the comparative photos. A star bacterium, Bacillus velezensis SQR9, which carried his name’s acronym, could promote plant growth and protect plants against pathogens. Through his passionate course, I became interested in plant beneficial bacteria and decided to do my bachelor thesis with him in 2016. Shortly after, I met my direct supervisor Dr. Zhihui Xu who investigated the biocontrol mechanisms of B. velezensis SQR9 during his PhD. He found an intriguing phenomenon that despite the high inoculation of B. velezensis into the soil, the relative abundance of Bacillus spp. surrounding the plant root was very low. Other researchers also found that Bacillus spp. were only able to colonize the plant roots in the initial 48h and became undetectable in the following month [1]. It seems Bacillus spp. could hardly survive in the natural rhizosphere environment. So how to explain the plant-growth-promoting and biocontrol functions if they were not surviving properly? What did B. velezensis SQR9 do in the limited 48h before they vanish? We hypothesized that B. velezensis SQR9 serves as a pioneer and subsequently induces the assemblage of other indigenous beneficial bacteria that synergistically promote the growth of the host plant.
SOIL-WATERGRIDS, mapping dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table from 1970 to 2014

We introduce here SOIL-WATERGRIDS, a new dataset of dynamic changes in soil moisture and depth of water table over 45 years from 1970 to 2014 globally resolved at 0.25 × 0.25 degree resolution (about 30 × 30 km at the equator) along a 56 m deep soil profile. SOIL-WATERGRIDS estimates were obtained using the BRTSim model instructed with globally gridded soil physical and hydraulic properties, land cover and use characteristics, and hydrometeorological variables to account for precipitation, ecosystem-specific evapotranspiration, snowmelt, surface runoff, and irrigation. We validate our estimates against independent observations and re-analyses of the soil moisture, water table depth, wetland occurrence, and runoff. SOIL-WATERGRIDS brings into a single product the monthly mean water saturation at three depths in the root zone and the depth of the highest and lowest water tables throughout the reference period, their long-term monthly averages, and data quality. SOIL-WATERGRIDS can therefore be used to analyse trends in water availability for agricultural abstraction, assess the water balance under historical weather patterns, and identify water stress in sensitive managed and unmanaged ecosystems.
Molecular mechanism of oil induced growth inhibition in diatoms using Thalassiosira pseudonana as the model species

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil-spill exposed the microbes of Gulf of Mexico to unprecedented amount of oil. Conclusive evidence of the underlying molecular mechanism(s) on the negative effects of oil exposure on certain phytoplankton species such as Thalassiosira pseudonana is still lacking, curtailing our understanding of how oil spills alter community composition. We performed experiments on model diatom T. pseudonana to understand the mechanisms underpinning observed reduced growth and photosynthesis rates during oil exposure. Results show severe impairment to processes upstream of photosynthesis, such as light absorption, with proteins associated with the light harvesting complex damaged while the pigments were unaffected. Proteins associated with photosynthetic electron transport were also damaged, severely affecting photosynthetic apparatus and depriving cells of energy and carbon for growth. Negative growth effects were alleviated when an organic carbon source was provided. Further investigation through proteomics combined with pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the above findings, while highlighting other negatively affected processes such as those associated with ferroxidase complex, high-affinity iron-permease complex, and multiple transmembrane transport. We also show that oxidative stress is not the primary route of negative effects, rather secondary. Overall, this study provides a mechanistic understanding of the cellular damage that occurs during oil exposure to T. pseudonana.
Iowa harvest season off to a smooth start

Harvest update Harvest progress is going smoothly in Iowa. In a week of 5.5 days of fieldwork, 19% of corn is harvested with 87% of corn mature. Moisture content of field corn is at about 20%, with conditions rated 60% good to excellent.   Farmers harvested about 20% of beans in a week – now […]
It’s Getting Hot in Here, Scientists Warn

Since the 1980s, the number of people in urban areas exposed to extreme heat events has skyrocketed, tripling between 1983 and 2016. Scientists warned in a new study published Monday that urban population growth paired with warmer temperatures due to climate change have contributed to increasing numbers of people experiencing extreme heat, the number one weather-related cause of death in the U.S. The researchers wrote in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the problem of urban heat is even worse than we thought because earlier studies underestimated extreme heat exposure, particularly in areas experiencing rapid population growth. Using thermal infrared satellite...
Global warming kills 14 percent of world's corals in a decade

Dynamite fishing and pollution -- but mostly global warming -- wiped out 14 percent of the world's coral reefs from 2009 to 2018, leaving graveyards of bleached skeletons where vibrant ecosystems once thrived, according to the largest ever survey of coral health. A single so-called bleaching event in 1998 caused by warming waters wiped out eight percent of all corals. 
